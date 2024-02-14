Category:
Skull and Bones

How to get the Cutter Sentinel blueprint in Skull and Bones

Even pirates need a support system.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Feb 14, 2024 11:59 am
The Cutter ship on the seas at night in Skull and Bones.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Cutter, also known as the Sentinel, is the primary support ship in Skull and Bones and is the perfect healer for any large raiding party. Other ships may be bigger and tougher, but every ship needs repairs eventually, and only the Cutter can provide consistent support on demand.

The strength of the Cutter lies in its Unburden perk. Thanks to this perk, the Cutter restores the hull health of all friendly ships in a 100-meter radius of a repaired target by two percent and can restore 60 percent more hull health on a friendly ship with each use of a repair weapon.

And for any raiding party needing a support ship like the Cutter, the good news is that both acquiring the blueprints and building the ship itself is relatively low cost in Skull and Bones.

Is the Cutter worth it in Skull and Bones?

The Cutter is most useful for endgame activities that pit teams of player ships against a single large objective. By the time you are leveled up for these activities, you should easily be able to afford the blueprints and materials for a Cutter.

A player applauding the shipwright after building the Cutter behind him in Skull and Bones.
You are watching a master at work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For solo questing and leveling, its passive healing effect is useful, but it doesn’t have the same usefulness in combat as a tank or DPS-type ship would have, and it’s a tad slow. You also won’t unlock repair weapons until you’re a higher rank in Infamy, so the strengths of the Cutter (other than its own passive heal) are wasted until then.

Cutter blueprint location in Skull and Bones

The Cutter blueprints can be purchased from the Sea People Huntmaster at the Lanitra outpost. Lanitra is located at the northern tip of the Red Isle, which is the starting region for players in Skull and Bones after they finish the tutorial.

The Cutter blueprints can be purchased for just 1,980 Silver, but only if the player has reached the Rover I rank in Infamy.

Cutter required materials in Skull and Bones

Once you have the Cutter blueprints, you can craft it by visiting the shipwright. Here are the materials you’ll need for the Cutter:

From a materials standpoint, the Cutter is one of the more inexpensive options, and virtually all of these materials can be refined from raw materials you can find on the Red Isle.

Author

Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.