How to Bronze Ingots in Skull and Bones

Crafting is an essential element to Skull and Bones with Bronze Ingots being necessary in a wide array of weapon and armor based blueprints in Skull and Bones. Although often needed, Bronze Ingots can be difficult to find if you don’t know where to look.

In Skull and Bones, you can create crafting materials by taking raw materials out in the landscape and refining the items. Alongside this, you can also circumvent this process by finding Bronze Ingots off of specific merchants, ports, or ships. If you are trying to find Bronze Ingots in Skull and Bones, here’s what you need to do.

Where to get Bronze Ingots in Skull and Bones

To get Bronze Ingots in Skull and Bones you need to gather Copper and bring the raw material to a Refiner to smelt into Bronze Ingots. You can find Copper in the wild near the Sacred Tree Outpost in the Red Isle, directly west of Sainte-Anne. To get any stacks of Copper, you first need to make sure that you have a pickaxe.

Refiners can be found in Sainte-Anne, Telok Penjara, and other such pirate outposts. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you have gathered as much Copper as you need, you can then visit a Refiner. The Refiner is a merchant that can be found in most all major pirate hubs such as Sainte-Anne and Telok Penjara.

If you don’t want to spend the time looking for Copper to turn into Bronze Ingots, there are specific merchants that sell Bronze Ingots directly. The easiest merchant that sells Bronze Ingots to reach I have found so far can be found on the Angaya Coast, east of the Sacred Tree outpost. This is a Fara Clan settlement that you can trade with from your ship.

The Fara Clan merchant is the easiest place to purchase Bronze Ingots directly. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Naturally, finding the materials yourself to create Bronze Ingots is far less expensive than buying the material outright. If you have the silver to spare however, then buying Bronze Ingots is the much faster way of accomplishing this task.