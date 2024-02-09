How to get Copper in Skull and Bones

Copper is a basic resource in Skull and Bones, and you can either trade it across the continents for cash, or use it to upgrade items.

Given you need Copper for quite a few things, you’d think it would be available in abundance and easily farmable. But, as it turns out, this isn’t the case. That’s because you can only find Copper in select areas, hidden away from the prying eyes of other players. Once you know where it is, though, you can take advantage of it and keep all the spoils for yourselves.

Skull and Bones: Copper location

Wide World. Screenshot by Dot Esports Copper Found! Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can mainly find Copper in Skull and Bones south of the Sacred Tree Outpost, which is located on the Red Isle. This is a little west of Saint-Anne and east of the Coast of Africa. You need to travel through a few narrow rivers to reach it.

Copper Nodes appear on the map when zoomed in as little brown rocks. The rocks glisten with a shine if they’re mineable. If a rock isn’t shining, you can’t mine copper there for a while, and need to wait for the resource to respawn.

To harvest it, you need to have crafted a Pickaxe at Saint-Anne. You can make one at the Carpenter in the center of town using two Torn Sails and one Broken Plank. You only need a Pickaxe I to mine Copper, so you don’t need to get a stronger pickaxe for the time being.

When you approach the Copper nodes on the map, you get an option to interact with them. When you do, a quick-time mini-game starts, and you need to hit a button once the cursor lands in the green zone to successfully mine Copper materials.

Alternatively, you can turn on Auto Harvest in the settings menu to harvest resources without needing to play the game. The only downside to using Auto Harvest is you get fewer resources, and it’ll take longer for your crew to harvest resources than if you do it manually.