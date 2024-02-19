Best way to get Silver in Skull and Bones: How to farm Silver

A pirate without Silver is no true pirate. Every blueprint, every cannon, and every ship in Skull and Bones costs Silver, and if you want to become the most feared Kingpin on the seas, you’ll need a lot of coins.

Silver is rewarded for almost anything in Skull and Bones, from contracts to plunder. After playing for over 20 hours, I found a few excellent ways to get Silver that are ultimately better and more efficient than other methods. Here are the best ways to get Silver in Skull and Bones.

Best ways to get Silver in Skull and Bones

Complete protection contracts

Companies are willing to pay a good price for protection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I know helping other ships sounds counterintuitive for a pirate, but trust me when I say these contracts are one of the best ways to get Silver in Skull and Bones. While sailing throughout the world, you might occasionally find a ship with yellow smoke yelling “help us.”

These ships in distress offer a contract to protect them while they either sail to their destination or repair the ship. You should accept these contracts and complete them. The contract itself grants a good amount of Silver alongside some Commodities to sell, but what’s more important is that throughout the contract, the ship will be attacked by Rogues.

Rogue ships always have expensive commodities onboard, as well as Silver pouches and chests you can loot and open. Defeat the attackers and you will get a great bonus on top of the initial contract reward.

Do what pirates do best—loot and plunder

Flawed materials can be spent on ammunition. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After doing some good, it’s time to do some bad. The second best way to earn Silver in Skull and Bones is by plundering everything in the vicinity. From trade routes to settlements and world events, you can gather both resources and Silver by plundering them all.

Of course, some things are better for looting than others. If you’re looking to take down ships, I suggest hunting for Rogue ships in the Open Seas because they naturally have more valuable loot. While you’re at it, keep an eye out for shipwrecks, as they always contain Silver and a few commodities to sell at outposts.

Follow every treasure map you come across

Treasure maps reveal the locations of outposts with treasure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In between helping ships and sinking them, you’ll come across multiple treasure maps. Take your time to find the treasure chests from the maps. They have a couple thousand Silver in them along with items to sell for extra cash.

It isn’t particularly difficult to solve treasure maps in Skull and Bones. The treasure is always on an outpost, and as soon as you disembark at the outpost, you’ll get a notification on your screen saying there’s a treasure on the island. Pin the map, follow the clues, and collect the loot.