How to get the Ouroboros armor blueprint in Skull and Bones

They are trophies you bring back from Sea Monsters.
Published: Feb 21, 2024 11:17 am
Ship crewmates boarding an enemy ship in Skull and Bones.
Image via Ubisoft

Losing your cargo can be very frustrating in Skull and Bones, so the survival of your ship is important. Strong armor is key for that, and the Ouroboros armor is one of the best you can get—if you can find the blueprint.

The Ouroboros armor has it all. It’s valued at 400 points on a ship. It’s perfect for long combat thanks to its perk, Amalgamate, which restores health while bracing, and it also restores HP outside of combat, which will save you a lot of Repair Kits. To top it all, the armor protects the ship from Explosive, Flooding, and Fire damage, so it’s incredibly versatile.

Here is how to get the Ouroboros armor blueprint in Skull and Bones.

Skull and Bones: Ouroboros armor blueprint location

Map of Red Isle featuring the Ile Michel Outpost.
Head north of Red Isle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ouroboros armor blueprint can be bought for 50 Monstrous Teeth from the Sea People Huntmaster Vendor at the Lanitra Outpost in the Red Isles.

That currency is unlocked by completing quests where you’ll slay Sea Monsters: The first one is called From the Deep, and the second one is a Whispers from the Deep rumor. The Sea Monster often lurks north of the Ile Michel Outpost in the north of the Red Isles, but they can be found everywhere on the map. Either way, you’re going to have to hunt and defeat some Sea Monsters if you want this armor blueprint.

Fastest way to farm Monstrous Teeth in Skull and Bones

Sea People Huntmaster vendor inventory at Lanitra
You can get more items with this currency. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get a few other valuable items with Monstrous Teeth, so it’s worth a bit of your time. The only way to get them is to hunt Sea Monsters. Hunts unlock sporadically, so the fastest way to get them is to pick them up as they appear in your game, where they’ll frequently pop up as Strange Sightings. There are several kinds of them, and we recommend only picking up the Whispers of the Deep Strange Sightings. Only these reward Monstrous Teeth.

You can’t trigger more Sea Monster hunts, but you can join the world of a friend to make hunts together and double the rewards, too.

Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.