How to complete the Fall of Lanitra Investigation in Skull and Bones

Scurlock isn't always a friend.
Eva Martinello
Published: Feb 19, 2024
In Skull and Bones, Investigations are Treasure Hunts you can begin by eavesdropping on people and bribing them to get clues. The Fall of Lanitra is an Investigation you hear about in Sainte-Anne, and it takes you on a journey that sees you learning more about the Kingpin, John Scurlock.

It’s always worth spending a few pennies to get Investigation clues because the rewards you earn by solving them are worth it. The Fall of Lanitra is no exception. It takes you through the Seas of the Red Isle to find out about a Haven co-founded by Scurlock that fell to ruins. So, here are the steps to solve the Fall of Lanitra Investigation in Skull and Bones.

Steps to solve the Fall of Lanitra Investigation in Skull and Bones

Solving the Fall of Lanitra Investigation shouldn’t take too much time, as long as you follow the clues closely. It takes you to a few places on the Red Isle.

Map with an Outpost highlighted.
Sail from Sainte-Anne. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first step is quite clear: Head to the Lanitra Outpost, North of Sainte-Anne. Once you’re there, you’ll have to do a bit of digging to find the next Note.

After Disembarking to Lanitra, take the main path, and you’ll see a rope you can slide down. Descend the rope, then head down the path on the left. A bit further on, you’ll encounter a Cookery Fire, and a note containing your next clue is on the ground in front of a flag and a sword.

A character looks at an area while holding a lamp.
It’s at the other end of the Outpost. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This clue reveals that a traitor is the cause of the Haven’s downfall, although their identity is unknown. The note sends you to the Guérande Settlement, South of Sainte-Anne.

Map with a Settlement highlighted.
Plundering won’t be hard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here, you have to Plunder the Guérande Settlement to discover another Archive that will take you to the last step. You don’t have to complete it, but it’s only level one, so it should be a breeze. And why skip some easy free loot?

Tip:

When starting a Plunder, you can open the map and call for help. Other players from the server might come and help you (and enjoy the easy loot, too).

The Plunder unlocks yet another clue: Scurlock played a part in the Haven’s downfall. Return to Sainte-Anne and confront him to solve the Investigation and reap the rewards.

