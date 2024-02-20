Skull and Bones Hostile Takeovers, explained

Building a pirate empire in Skull and Bones means you have to put together a network of settlements and manufactories, piece by piece. One way to get this done is by completing Hostile Takeovers.

Here’s everything you need to know about Hostile Takeovers in Skull and Bones.

What are Hostile Takeovers in Skull and Bones?

Up to four players can contest a Hostile Takeover. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hostile Takeovers are PvP endgame world events in Skull and Bones alongside the Legendary Heists, which are PvE events. Winning in the event allows you to claim a manufactory and add it to your pirate empire. These manufactories will then passively produce pieces of eight that you can spend at Le Pont Muet and Palka Buta on new cosmetics and blueprints.

I know PvP sounds intimidating, but quite often, you may end up being the only person at the event. Try your luck in a few of them and you’ll see it’s not that terrible after all.

How to unlock Hostile Takeovers in Skull and Bones

All by my lonesome. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hostile Takeovers unlock after you reach the Infamy rank of Kingpin and complete the tutorial with Yanita that shows you the basics of building a pirate empire, including these events. After completing the tutorial, you can participate in multiple Hostile Takeovers across the seas.

How to start and complete the Hostile Takeover in Skull and Bones

Leave no ship standing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Hostile Takeover event appears around every 30 minutes. Open the Helm map from anywhere in the world, and at the bottom, it says how long you need to wait until the next Takeover opportunity. Once the event starts, it’ll appear on the map as a red crown marker. There are usually a few of them, so choose whichever you want, select join, and sail to the event area.

To win in the Hostile Takeover event, you have to fill up the progress bar of the zone faster than other players. It’s sort of a King of the Hill type of game. Remain in the target area and sink enemy ships to boost the Takeover’s progress (destroying buildings grants bonus progress too). As soon as the progress reaches 100 percent, the event will finish, and the manufactory will be yours.