How to get the Black Prince armor in Skull and Bones

As you enter the endgame of Skull and Bones and tackle the strongest foes on the seas, you need to equip your ship with the best gear in the game. Here’s how to get the Black Prince epic armor in Skull and Bones.

Recommended Videos

Where to get the Black Prince armor in Skull and Bones

Armor fit for the Scurlock himself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike most items in Skull and Bones, the Black Prince armor doesn’t have a blueprint. Instead, you can buy the Black Prince armor from the manager of Palka Buta and Le Pont Muet in Telok Penjarah and Saint-Anne dens, respectively.

The armor costs 450 Sovereigns on the Black Market (don’t mistake them for pieces of eight), and that’s a lot of Sovereigns. If you don’t have enough, it’s time to double down on Manufactories and climb the Helm’s leaderboards. You roughly need to earn 10,000 pieces of eight throughout the season to claim enough leaderboard rewards for the Black Prince armor.

How good is Black Prince armor in Skull and Bones

Royal Custodian is a great alternative. Screenshot by Dot Esports

450 Sovereigns is probably the biggest grind in Skull and Bones required to get a piece of gear. With this much time at stake, it’s important to consider whether getting the Black Prince armor is worth it in the first place.

The Balck Prince is a rank 400 armor with pretty decent damage mitigation stats:

Armor: 1200

Explosive mitigation: 35 percent

Fire mitigation: 18 percent

Piercing mitigation: 20 percent

The best part about the armor is its perk that decreases incoming damage by 50 percent when the hull’s health is below 33 percent. However, with all these bonuses, I still can’t recommend grinding specifically to get the Black Prince, as there are quite a few alternatives that are far easier to get.

Right now, you can easily get the Royal Custodian armor from merchant convoys and Legendary Heists, and it’s almost as good as the Black Prince. On top of that, once the season one Raging Tides launches, we’ll be able to craft the Exotic armor Ouroboros. The Ouroboros’s Restoration perk restores 100 Severe Damage every second, and that sounds like a must-have for any pirate.

You can pick up the Black Prince armor if you enjoy playing the endgame of Skull and Bones, but other than that, I’d suggest farming Monstrous Tooth to unlock the Ouroboros blueprint and waiting until season one kicks off to farm Monstrous Scales and craft it.