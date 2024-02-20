Brigantine is one of the best ships in Skull and Bones endgame, as long as you sail with a defined build. To make you the most feared pirate on the seven seas, here’s the best Brigantine build in Skull and Bones.

Best Brigantine loadout in Skull and Bones

My ship is ranked nine because I’m missing the right armor, yours will be higher. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Brigantine is a very flexible ship in Skull and Bones because its perk doesn’t require you to lean into it specifically. This build focuses on Fire and Explosive damage from some of the best weapons currently available in the game.

The build doesn’t require any blueprints bought for pieces of eight from Le Pont Muet or Palka Buta. However, as you progress through the endgame, you can improve this build with weapons of a higher tier.

Best weapons and armor for Brigantine in Skull and Bones

An unorthodox choice of weaponry. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Brigantine has four broadside cannons, making its primary weapons way stronger than on ships like the Padewakang. Here are the weapons and armor used in this Brigantine build:

Bow: Long Gun V

Long Gun V Port: Fire Bombard II

Fire Bombard II Starboard: Fire Bombard II

Fire Bombard II Auxiliary: Leopold II Mortar

Leopold II Mortar Stern: Long Gun V

Long Gun V Armor: Royal Custodian

For the bow weapons, I went with the Long Gun V. It’s great to start hitting weak points from afar as you initiate a fight and deal a good amount of damage. The broadside weapons in this build are the Fire Bombards II for high damage and the ability to set the enemies Ablaze. You need to learn how to fire Bombards if you never used them before, but trust me when I say it’s worth it.

When it comes to the auxiliary weapon, there’s only one high-damage choice, and that’s the Leopold Mortar. On the other hand, the stern slot is a bit more flexible. I went with the Long Gun V once again to deal more damage to weak points, but feel free to replace it with something else, like another set of Bombards.

Finally, the armor in this build is the Royal Custodian. It’s the best armor you can get while waiting for Ouroboros to become available, and it’s also very straightforward to get (although it can require a bit of luck).

Best furniture for Brigantine in Skull and Bones

Let the enemies hear you loud and clear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The furniture shouldn’t be overlooked when making a build in Skull and Bones. However, in this case, the choices are quite flexible. Here’s the furniture used in this Brigantine build:

Megaphone

Maintenance Forge I

Iron Cladding Station I

Bombard Works I

Mortar Works I

The furniture choice is a mix between offense and defense. The Major furniture in this build is the Megaphone that increases your Reload Time. Fire Bombards have a slower reload than weapons like Culverins, so this furniture aims to bring them up to speed as long as you’re landing hits.

Maintenance Forge is more of a comfort furniture as it slowly restores Severe Damage while out of combat. You could swap it for something more offensive, like the Gunpowder Bench, to increase the damage to ships with the Ablaze effect caused by Fire Bombards: the choice is up to you.

Brigantine’s perk increases its ramming damage, and Iron Cladding Station increases it by a further 25 percent. If you are not much of a rammer, feel free to replace this slot with something else.

The last two pieces of furniture are focused on increasing Brigantine’s damage output. Bombard Works is a must since Fire Bombards are our primary weapons in this case, and Mortar Works increase the power of Leopold even more.