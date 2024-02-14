Where to find the Ruined Lighthouse in Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones is littered with locations to visit, and if you’ve got the Brigantine Ship Blueprint in your list of targets, you need to know where to find the Ruined Lighthouse.

Ships in Skull and Bones are not all available immediately, with many only unlocked if you purchase the required blueprint rewards—with the blueprint for the Brigantine among them.

Clues in Skull and Bones informing you where to get the Brigantine Ship Blueprint tell you to travel to the Ruined Lighthouse, though you receive no directions. Fortunately for you, we’re here to mark the spot.

Ruined Lighthouse location in Skull and Bones

The yellow ship is the spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ruined Lighthouse is an outpost in the East Indies, situated between the Nilam Sea and Cendono Strait. It is directly south of Telok Penjarah, the main pirate hub in the region.

This particular region is full of threats and reasonably high-leveled enemies, however, so you should steer clear if you are in the early portions of the game. Ships in this area will become suspicious of you if you sail too close and may attack unprompted.

A Corrupt DMC Officer can be found at the Ruined Lighthouse, and you can buy the Brigantine Ship Blueprint from them if you have reached the required level of the Cutthroat Infamy rank. This NPC also sells weapon blueprints for the Shalei I, Demi-canon IV, and The Termites I.

Other than the Corrupt DMC Officer, the Ruined Lighthouse does not have much to offer, though it does act as a fast travel point once you have docked there for the first time.