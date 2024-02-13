Category:
Where to find Dragon’s Back in Skull and Bones

Edward Strazd
Feb 13, 2024
Pirate standing on the shores of Dragon's Back
Screenshot by Dot Esports

So you found a treasure map that leads you to the Dragon’s Back, but where exactly is this place? Lucky for you, it’s closer than you think. Here’s where to find the Dragon’s Back in Skull and Bones.

Dragon’s Back location in Skull and Bones

Dragon's Back location on the Skull and Bones map
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dragon’s Back is an outpost on the northwest island in the Islands of the Moon region. If you’re sailing from Saint-Anne, head northwest through the big island until you reach the Angaya Coast. From there, head further northwest, and you’ll reach the Islands of the Moon.

The Dragon’s Back is on the east side of the biggest island in this area. You should see an Undiscovered question mark at the location, as with any POI in Skull and Bones. Sail close to the marker and disembark the ship to enter the outpost.

Things of interest at Dragon’s Back

Ungwana Merchant inventory at Dragon's Back
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a few things you can do at Dragon’s Back aside from hunting down the treasure on your map. Right by your ship, there’s an Ungwana Merchant selling food and blueprints for the Fire Long Gun I and Bombard Bomb Crate. She also has the We Seek Warriors contract available if you’re in the mood for some questing.

If you go left from where you stepped foot on the island, you’ll find a pirate camp. The vendor sells a few cosmetic items and supplies if you need to restock the ship. On the other hand, if you go right, deeper into the island, there’s a Pirate’s Bonfire you can use to get a stamina boost.

Finally, past the Pirate’s Bonfire, there’s a Fara camp. At the camp’s leader, you can buy a set of Fara-themed Captain cosmetics and clothes, as well as more supplies for the ship.

Edward Strazd
News Writer for Dot Esports. Covering everything from esports games like Valorant to new releases and single player games. I also play an ungodly amount of Destiny 2.