Skull and Bones provides plenty of customization. If you want to dress like the finest pirate to sail across the seas, you need to know how to change your clothes in Skull and Bones.

Every player in Skull and Bones begins life as a scruffy castaway but you can quickly leave that look behind with a style that would make even Jack Sparrow jealous. If you want to alter your style, we’ve got everything you need to know on how to change clothes in Skull and Bones here.

Where to change clothes in Skull and Bones

All change. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To change clothes in Skull and Bones, visit the Vanity Atelier. The first Vanity Atelier can be found at Saint Anne so, if you’re yet to reach that location, continue with the tutorial until you reach that point—which is where the game begins to open up.

You can identify a Vanity Atelier on your map by looking for a mirror icon, like the own shown in the image above. Once inside, interact with the NPC and you’ll be presented with options to change your appearance or your clothes, so select the latter.

Early on, you may not have many clothes to choose from in Skull and Bones but if you bought the Premium Edition for the pre-order bonuses, you can quickly transform yourself from a scruffy castaway to a menacing pirate. Other clothing items can be earned by increasing your Infamy level, completing missions, and purchasing items through the shop.

Any time you want to alter your style again, head back to the Vanity Atelier. Fortunately, you won’t always have to visit Saint Anne to make these changes as Vanity Ateliers can be found in various locations across the world and can always be identified by the mirror icon.