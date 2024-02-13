Category:
How to claim Skull and Bones pre-order bonuses

Published: Feb 13, 2024 05:08 am
A player in Skull and Bones interacting with the Mailbox.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players who pre-ordered Skull and Bones have plenty of goodies waiting for them on their pirate adventure. We have all the details you need if you want to know how to claim Skull and Bones pre-order bonuses.

The Premium Edition of Skull and Bones provided heaps of rewards for those who splashed out, including cosmetics and Investigations. These rewards won’t instantly appear, so you need to claim them manually—and we’ll tell you how.

Where to claim Skull and Bones pre-order bonuses

A screenshot of the Saint Anne map showing the Mailbox location.
Wait a minute Mr Postman. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pre-order bonuses in Skull and Bones are automatically added to your account but need to be claimed manually once in the game, which is done by checking your Mailbox. The first location where you can check mail is in Saint Anne. If you have not reached Saint Anne yet, continue with the tutorial.

In Saint Anne, a yellow dot will be shown next to an envelope marker on the screen, which informs you there is mail to collect and directs you to where you need to go. But it can be confusing because there are lots of markers in Saint Anne for various things.

Check the map for a precise location to claim mail, next to the Warehouse in Saint Anne. If coming from your ship, head down the jetty and take the path to the right.

Interact with the Mailbox and any rewards you have to claim will appear. This is also where you can claim rewards for raising your Infamy level, so learn the location by heart. You’ll be told if you don’t have any mail to collect.

The next step is equipping any items you want to use. This cannot be done at the Mailbox. For any clothes, visit the Vanity Atelier, while changes to your ship can be done at the Ship Docking Menu.

