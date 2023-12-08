All Skull and Bones editions: Standard and Premium explained

Ubisoft’s epic pirate adventure game Skull and Bones finally got a release date at the 2023 Game Awards, with fans able to get their hands on the game on February 16th, 2024. If you are thinking of picking up a copy of Skull and Bones, then you might be wondering what versions are available.

What editions of Skull and Bones are available?

You can opt for either the standard edition or premium edition of Skull and Bones. Image via Ubisoft.

There are only two versions of the game that you can pre-order: the standard edition and the premium edition. But what’s the difference between them? Let’s take a look.

The Standard Edition

The standard edition of Skull and Bones only features the base game and costs $79.90. However, if you pre-order the game right now, you will also receive the Highness of the High Sea pack, which includes the Coronation Firework decoration and the Notoriety Garb outfit.

The Premium Edition

The premium edition features a lot more content but at a steep price. Image via Ubisoft.

The premium edition of the game features a lot more bonuses, but it will set you back significantly more money as it costs a pretty significant $119.90. The bonuses that you get with the premium edition include the following:

The base game

Access to the game three days early (this is also available with Ubisoft+).

Two extra missions—Bloody Bones Legacy and The Ashen Corsair—though these will only become available once you have reached the Infamy Tier of Buccaneer.

The official, digital game soundtrack.

A digital version of the official artbook, which is 84 pages long.

A smuggler pass token, which can be used to unlock the premium battle pass alongside other additional content. You’ll have to wait until the new seasons of the game are released before you’ll be able to use the token.

The aforementioned Highness of the High Sea pack.

There you have everything that you need to know about the standard edition and the premium edition of Skull and Bones. When it comes to which version you should buy, it all comes down to personal preference.

If you have been looking forward to the game for a long time and want some cool bonus material, then the premium edition is for you. This version also lets you play the game up to three days early, which is sure to be appealing to gamers particularly excited to begin their pirate journey. If you are looking forward to the game, but aren’t particularly concerned about the extra bells and whistles, then the standard edition will suit you better.