You can play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League early—but it will cost you

Impatient fans can play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League earlier than others, but the privilege comes at a hefty cost.

Rocksteady’s latest title, set in the same universe as the Batman: Arkham trilogy, is slated to launch on Feb. 2, 2024—almost a year later than the original May 2023 release window.

Such a hefty wait will have led to impatience among fans keen to dive into the game to take control of Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot, and Captain Boomerang—but an early access period has been announced which will allow reduce that wait for some.

Players who purchase the deluxe edition of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will receive up to 72 hours of early access to the title, starting on Jan. 30, but will have to open their wallets and fork out a significant sum for the privilege.

The deluxe edition of the game costs a hefty $99.99 on all platforms and is the only way to receive early access to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, though there are other bonuses provided.

Gamers will also receive three Black Mask Notorious Weapons, Squad Golds Weapon Dolls, a Battle Pass Token, and No Shade Color Swatches.

Those bonuses come alongside the standard pre-order bonuses for the title, which consist of Classic Outfits and Rogue Outfits if you are a PlayStation 5 user who has purchased the digital edition of the game.

Rocksteady’s approach to early access is nothing new in the gaming industry. It’s a strategy that continues to be adopted by many studios, although there is usually a cheaper version of the game that provides the early access benefits.

Many fans may feel that three days of early access isn’t worth the additional outlay, particularly as the other bonuses are in-game content, but we’re still awaiting full details of the game’s Battle Pass, which may swing opinion for some.