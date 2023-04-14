Due to the success of the Batman Arkham franchise, lots of players got excited when Warner Bros. Games revealed the next installment of the series would be a game based on the Suicide Squad—Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The game, unfortunately, has been delayed and not everyone understands why this decision was made.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was due to release in May 2023, according to what developer Rocksteady Games said on Sony’s State of Play event on Feb. 23. But as we got closer to the release date, the game has been delayed once again, this time to February 2024.

Why was Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed?

The developers of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League explained the reasoning behind the decision to delay the game on April 13, 2023..

“We have made the tough but necessary decision to take the time needed to work on getting the game to be the best quality experience for gamers,” the developers said on Twitter. “Thank you to our amazing community for the continued support, patience, and understanding. There is much more to share in the months ahead and we look forward to seeing you in Metropolis next year.”

pic.twitter.com/iycWye9X42 — Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (@suicidesquadRS) April 13, 2023

The reaction to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been somewhat positive, with many players understanding the game isn’t ready yet and telling the developers to take the time they need to make it a great game.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an online co-op title placed five years after the events of Batman: Arkham Knight. Metropolis has been invaded by Brainiac and it is up to Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark to take him and his ally down. The game will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.