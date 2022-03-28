When does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Release?

What is the new timeline of release for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

Warner Bros.’s newest game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to capture avid DC Comics lovers’ hearts as the open-world action video game looks to break boundaries set for the Batman: Arkham series.

The new game marks a nearly seven-year return to the Batman Arkham franchise, following the events of their most recent entry, Batman Arkham Knight, which shocked the community with its surprise ending in the 2015 released game.

Unlike its predecessors, this will be the first Batman: Arkham game to not feature Batman as a playable character. Instead, players will be able to play the game with up to four players and have the choice of playing as Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Harley Quinn, and King Shark.

With hype starting to build around the release of this villain-focused game, the first question running through the mind’s itching to play this game is when exactly does it come out?

When does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League come out?

While an exact date has yet to be released, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be released in early 2023.

Initially revealed to release in late 2022, the release date was pushed back so that a more polished release of the game would be available to excited fans.

We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/VOSwTM6Zak — Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) March 23, 2022

“We’ve made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to Spring 2023,” Creative Director and Co-Founder of Rocksteady Games Sefton Hill tweeted. “I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thank you for your patience.”

The genre-bending Rocksteady Studios produced game is stepping past new boundaries as the upcoming adventure game has the player travel through a Metropolis area playing as the Suicide Squad.

While you have four characters from which to choose, fret not if you are worried about only being able to play with friends. If you happen to be a solo player, you can opt to just choose one of these characters to play while the other three will be computer-controlled.

With approximately one year until the release of the highly-anticipated game featuring some of Suicide Squad’s notorious villains, fans should get ready for a game ready to offer a unique take on its predecessors.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be released on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.