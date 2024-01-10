All Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth platforms

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth comes out on Feb. 29, 2024. If you are eagerly awaiting this game, like I am, you’ll want to know which platforms it will be available on. While the choice may seem limiting initially, you have a few platforms to choose from.

Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PS5 and PS4?

Play it first on PS5. Image via Square Enix

Yes and no. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be available on PS5 but won’t be available on PS4. According to the developer this is because the PS4 lacks an SSD storage drive, which would increase loading times. My guess is that Square Enix also doesn’t want to downgrade the graphics. If you want to play Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth as soon as it comes out, PlayStation 5 is the way to go.

Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S?

It would be nice to bring FF7 Remake to Xbox consoles. Image via Square Enix

No. Unfortunately, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth seems unlikely to come to Microsoft’s consoles. While it would be great to introduce the game to a broader audience, SquareEnix has not said a word about it coming to Xbox platforms. Even more interesting is that the last game, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, never got an Xbox release. Seeing how the story of Rebirth takes place right after Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Microsoft would need to find a way to import both games to its consoles. As I said, it would be great, but it seems unlikely at this point.

Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PC?

It will be, but not at launch. Like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, PC players will have to wait a while before playing Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PC. However, it seems Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth won’t necessarily stay a PS5 exclusive for too long. According to the announcement trailer, the game will be a PS5 exclusive until at least May 29, 2024. In other words, it might take as little as three months before we see a PC port.

Additionally, there is a good chance that once Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth comes out on PC, it will be an Epic Games Store exclusive for a while. This was the case with Final Fantasy 7 Remake, so if you were hoping to play Rebirth on Steam, you may have to wait a bit longer.