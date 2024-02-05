Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophy list: All trophies

Prepare to master Materia, silence Summons, and conquer charity with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s far-reaching trophy list—stay tuned, it’s a biggie!

Square Enix does not do half-measures. It prides itself on outdoing, outdelivering, and overcoming expectations with grandiose games giving you more to do than the last one. If you thought the Final Fantasy 7 Remake was a chonky Chocobo, what until you get a look at the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophy list.

With nearly as many trophies as the record is for squats in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Cloud, Tifa, and the rest of the gang will need a supply of Phoenix Downs to pick themself up after reeling off the long list of unmissable and optional tasks.

How many trophies and achievements are in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Yuffie looks trophies. Image via Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has 61 trophies for you to earn, broken down into 1 Platinum trophy, 1 Gold trophy, 5 Silver trophies, and a staggering 54 Bronze trophies.

A mixture of story-related trophies, optional missions, epic boss battles, and fun forays into the side content all contribute to the Platinum. Let’s see the list in its entirety, courtesy of PowerPyx.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophy and achievement list

Name Description The Planet’s Hope Earn all FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH trophies. Never Meet Your Heroes Complete Chapter 1. Swampy Situation Complete Chapter 2. Make Mine Back Complete Chapter 3. The President’s Commendation Complete Chapter 4. Cryptic Cameo Complete Chapter 5. Fun in the Sun Complete Chapter 6. The Price of Progress Complete Chapter 7. Worth the Weight? Complete Chapter 8. Crying Out Complete Chapter 9. Stars Fell from My Eyes Complete Chapter 10. You’re Not Murasaki Complete Chapter 11. Hearts Out, Dukes Up Complete Chapter 12. I’m Here for You Complete Chapter 13. Confluence of Worlds Complete Chapter 14. I Got This Win a battle. Exploitative Practices Exploit an enemy’s weakness. Unfettered Friendship Free a bound ally. Staggered Learning Stagger an enemy. Break It Down Use a limit break. Fledgling Summoner Invoke a summon. Team Player Use a synergy skill. No “I” in “Synergy” Use a synergy ability. Entering New Markets Complete a quest. Weapons 101 Max out a weapon ability’s proficiency. A Materia World Level up an orb of materia. New Blood Raise your Queen’s Blood rank. Caching In Complete your search of a cache location. I Brake for Chocobos Repair three chocobo stops. Expert Ex-kweh-vator Use a chocobo to find two treasures buried by rabbits. You Work for Me Now Defeat a summon in battle and obtain its materia. Intelligence Aide Gather world intel at five separate locations. Intelligence Specialist Gather world intel at fifty separate locations. Director of Regional Intelligence Gather all pieces of pieces of world intel in a region. Founder’s Bonus Obtain a protorelic in the grasslands. Fort Condor Commander Obtain a protorelic in the Junon region. Cactuar Crusher Obtain a protorelic in the Corel region. Honorary Turk Obtain a protorelic in the Gongaga region. The Gambit Paid Off Obtain a protorelic in the Cosmo Canyon region. Professional Handler Obtain a protorelic in the Nibel region. Bladesman of Legend Defeat Gilgamesh. Moogle Lover Max out your moogle emporium merchant rank. Materia Completionist Develop all possible materia together with Chadley. 7th, Assemble! Recruit all Midgar 7th Infantry units for the parade in Junon. Stealing the Show Win the prize for outstanding performance in the Junon Parade. Card Royalty Win the Queen’s Blood tournament held on board the Shinra-8. Critically Acclaimed Receive a review of S or higher for your performance in Loveless at the Gold Saucer. 1-Star Startup Donate 10 items to the treasure trove at Johnny’s Seaside Inn. 3-Star Hotel Donate 30 items to the treasure trove at Johnny’s Seaside Inn. 5-Star Hotel Donate 60 items to the treasure trove at Johnny’s Seaside Inn. 7.Star Hotel Inform Johnny that you have donated all possible items to his treasure trove. Polygonal Prizefighter Defeat Sephiroth in 3D Brawler. Piano Virtuoso Play all six Piano Outreach Assocation songs well enough to receive remuneration. Are You Not Entertained? Complete all bouts in the Musclehead Colloseum. Hall of Famer Win all chocobo races. My Job Here Is Done Complete all quests. Grind It Out Attain Level 70 with a character. Staggering Success Deal 300% or more damage to a staggered enemy. Well-Rounded Master all weapon abilities and limit breaks, including those found in folios. Of Hardy Stock Complete all chapters on Hard difficulty. Virtually Renowned Complete all of Chadley’s combat simulations.

With all of those trophies to hunt for, it’s tempting to go ahead and get some pre-order bonuses or one of the pricier editions of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth before the game’s release.