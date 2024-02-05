Category:
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophy list: All trophies

A new trophy list has been birthed.
Andrew Highton
Published: Feb 5, 2024 04:46 pm
Prepare to master Materia, silence Summons, and conquer charity with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s far-reaching trophy list—stay tuned, it’s a biggie!

Square Enix does not do half-measures. It prides itself on outdoing, outdelivering, and overcoming expectations with grandiose games giving you more to do than the last one. If you thought the Final Fantasy 7 Remake was a chonky Chocobo, what until you get a look at the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophy list.

With nearly as many trophies as the record is for squats in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Cloud, Tifa, and the rest of the gang will need a supply of Phoenix Downs to pick themself up after reeling off the long list of unmissable and optional tasks.

How many trophies and achievements are in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

yuffie smiling in final fantasy 7 rebirth
Yuffie looks trophies. Image via Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has 61 trophies for you to earn, broken down into 1 Platinum trophy, 1 Gold trophy, 5 Silver trophies, and a staggering 54 Bronze trophies.

A mixture of story-related trophies, optional missions, epic boss battles, and fun forays into the side content all contribute to the Platinum. Let’s see the list in its entirety, courtesy of PowerPyx.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trophy and achievement list

NameDescription
The Planet’s HopeEarn all FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH trophies.
Never Meet Your HeroesComplete Chapter 1.
Swampy SituationComplete Chapter 2.
Make Mine BackComplete Chapter 3.
The President’s CommendationComplete Chapter 4.
Cryptic CameoComplete Chapter 5.
Fun in the SunComplete Chapter 6.
The Price of ProgressComplete Chapter 7.
Worth the Weight?Complete Chapter 8.
Crying OutComplete Chapter 9.
Stars Fell from My EyesComplete Chapter 10.
You’re Not MurasakiComplete Chapter 11.
Hearts Out, Dukes UpComplete Chapter 12.
I’m Here for YouComplete Chapter 13.
Confluence of WorldsComplete Chapter 14.
I Got ThisWin a battle.
Exploitative PracticesExploit an enemy’s weakness.
Unfettered FriendshipFree a bound ally.
Staggered LearningStagger an enemy.
Break It DownUse a limit break.
Fledgling SummonerInvoke a summon.
Team PlayerUse a synergy skill.
No “I” in “Synergy”Use a synergy ability.
Entering New MarketsComplete a quest.
Weapons 101Max out a weapon ability’s proficiency.
A Materia WorldLevel up an orb of materia.
New BloodRaise your Queen’s Blood rank.
Caching InComplete your search of a cache location.
I Brake for ChocobosRepair three chocobo stops.
Expert Ex-kweh-vatorUse a chocobo to find two treasures buried by rabbits.
You Work for Me NowDefeat a summon in battle and obtain its materia.
Intelligence AideGather world intel at five separate locations.
Intelligence SpecialistGather world intel at fifty separate locations.
Director of Regional IntelligenceGather all pieces of pieces of world intel in a region.
Founder’s BonusObtain a protorelic in the grasslands.
Fort Condor CommanderObtain a protorelic in the Junon region.
Cactuar CrusherObtain a protorelic in the Corel region.
Honorary TurkObtain a protorelic in the Gongaga region.
The Gambit Paid OffObtain a protorelic in the Cosmo Canyon region.
Professional HandlerObtain a protorelic in the Nibel region.
Bladesman of LegendDefeat Gilgamesh.
Moogle LoverMax out your moogle emporium merchant rank.
Materia CompletionistDevelop all possible materia together with Chadley.
7th, Assemble!Recruit all Midgar 7th Infantry units for the parade in Junon.
Stealing the ShowWin the prize for outstanding performance in the Junon Parade.
Card RoyaltyWin the Queen’s Blood tournament held on board the Shinra-8.
Critically AcclaimedReceive a review of S or higher for your performance in Loveless at the Gold Saucer.
1-Star StartupDonate 10 items to the treasure trove at Johnny’s Seaside Inn.
3-Star HotelDonate 30 items to the treasure trove at Johnny’s Seaside Inn.
5-Star HotelDonate 60 items to the treasure trove at Johnny’s Seaside Inn.
7.Star HotelInform Johnny that you have donated all possible items to his treasure trove.
Polygonal PrizefighterDefeat Sephiroth in 3D Brawler.
Piano VirtuosoPlay all six Piano Outreach Assocation songs well enough to receive remuneration.
Are You Not Entertained?Complete all bouts in the Musclehead Colloseum.
Hall of FamerWin all chocobo races.
My Job Here Is DoneComplete all quests.
Grind It OutAttain Level 70 with a character.
Staggering SuccessDeal 300% or more damage to a staggered enemy.
Well-RoundedMaster all weapon abilities and limit breaks, including those found in folios.
Of Hardy StockComplete all chapters on Hard difficulty.
Virtually RenownedComplete all of Chadley’s combat simulations.

With all of those trophies to hunt for, it’s tempting to go ahead and get some pre-order bonuses or one of the pricier editions of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth before the game’s release.

