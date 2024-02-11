Category:
Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 server issues cause reward payout issues, prompting emergency server maintenance

A pause in the carnage.
Luci Kelemen
  and 
Hadley Vincent
|
Published: Feb 11, 2024 11:24 am
Automaton planet in Helldivers 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Helldivers 2‘s massive success in the early days ran into a technical hiccup on Feb. 11 as players all around the world are reporting server connection issues and problems with getting their expected end-of-mission rewards. The issue prompted the developer to go for a server maintenance period from 1pm ET on Feb. 11.

Recommended Videos

While Helldivers 2 has had a strong start, many players (primarily PC users) have run into persistent server issues relating to Quickplay since its release. We have also experienced the issuer on PlayStation, pushing us out of the server and back into the main menu.

The error reads “Failed to connect to server,” but with continual button mashing, we managed to return to my Super Destroyer and continue playing. Luckily, I wasn’t the only one to bypass this error. The missions are beginning to fill again, but for how long? The developers’ Reddit post explains the issue as follows:

“Hi everyone,

A little update regarding our server related issues. The current biggest issues are the game not dishing out rewards properly at the end of missions accompanied with the reoccurring login failures.

This is very important for us to fix as soon as possible and as such, we’ve decided to perform server maintenance in about 2 hours (7pm CET / 10am PST / 3am JST).

As always when making changes in a live environment, we need to address this with caution and monitor the situation closely.

The dedicated Arrowhead team will be on standby to take action immediately if we see negative effects on the player experience.

Note that during this maintenance we expect there to be larger disruptions to the servers for a limited period of time. Sorry for the inconvenience that this may cause.

Thanks again for your patience, and let’s get our Helldivers back in action!”

If you are having issues connecting to Helldivers 2 servers, here is how you can figure out if the game is down and how to check server status.

With the planned maintenance later today, you should expect more connection failures in Helldivers 2 until Arrowhead has fully fixed the current server issues.

related content
Read Article Is Helldivers 2 down? How to check server status
Player aiming at an enemy in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Is Helldivers 2 down? How to check server status
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly and others Feb 11, 2024
Read Article How long is Helldivers 2?
A Super Earth neighborhood of houses with solar panels in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How long is Helldivers 2?
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 11, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 is ‘blowing through the estimates’ after roughly a million sales
Helldivers squad in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 is ‘blowing through the estimates’ after roughly a million sales
Abdul Saad Abdul Saad Feb 11, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2: Progression system, explained
The streets of Super Earth in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2: Progression system, explained
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 11, 2024
Read Article How to unlock weapons in Helldivers 2
Battle pass weapon in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to unlock weapons in Helldivers 2
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Helldivers 2 down? How to check server status
Player aiming at an enemy in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Is Helldivers 2 down? How to check server status
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly and others Feb 11, 2024
Read Article How long is Helldivers 2?
A Super Earth neighborhood of houses with solar panels in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How long is Helldivers 2?
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 11, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 is ‘blowing through the estimates’ after roughly a million sales
Helldivers squad in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 is ‘blowing through the estimates’ after roughly a million sales
Abdul Saad Abdul Saad Feb 11, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2: Progression system, explained
The streets of Super Earth in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2: Progression system, explained
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 11, 2024
Read Article How to unlock weapons in Helldivers 2
Battle pass weapon in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to unlock weapons in Helldivers 2
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 11, 2024

Author

Luci Kelemen
Having made a career out of writing about video games as early as 2015, I have amassed a track record of excellence since then in covering a wide variety of subjects from card games like Hearthstone and MTG to first-person shooters, business, chess and, more. Unsurprisingly, if I'm not busy writing about one of them, I'm probably playing them.

Author

Hadley Vincent
A Psychology graduate trying to find the meaning of life through gaming. An enthusiast of indie horror and anime where you'll often find them obsessing over a great narrative and even better twists that M. Night would be jealous of. Their shocking twist? "The Last of Us II is a masterpiece."