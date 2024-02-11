Helldivers 2 server issues cause reward payout issues, prompting emergency server maintenance

Helldivers 2‘s massive success in the early days ran into a technical hiccup on Feb. 11 as players all around the world are reporting server connection issues and problems with getting their expected end-of-mission rewards. The issue prompted the developer to go for a server maintenance period from 1pm ET on Feb. 11.

While Helldivers 2 has had a strong start, many players (primarily PC users) have run into persistent server issues relating to Quickplay since its release. We have also experienced the issuer on PlayStation, pushing us out of the server and back into the main menu.

The error reads “Failed to connect to server,” but with continual button mashing, we managed to return to my Super Destroyer and continue playing. Luckily, I wasn’t the only one to bypass this error. The missions are beginning to fill again, but for how long? The developers’ Reddit post explains the issue as follows:

“Hi everyone,

A little update regarding our server related issues. The current biggest issues are the game not dishing out rewards properly at the end of missions accompanied with the reoccurring login failures.

This is very important for us to fix as soon as possible and as such, we’ve decided to perform server maintenance in about 2 hours (7pm CET / 10am PST / 3am JST).

As always when making changes in a live environment, we need to address this with caution and monitor the situation closely.

The dedicated Arrowhead team will be on standby to take action immediately if we see negative effects on the player experience.

Note that during this maintenance we expect there to be larger disruptions to the servers for a limited period of time. Sorry for the inconvenience that this may cause.

Thanks again for your patience, and let’s get our Helldivers back in action!”

If you are having issues connecting to Helldivers 2 servers, here is how you can figure out if the game is down and how to check server status.

With the planned maintenance later today, you should expect more connection failures in Helldivers 2 until Arrowhead has fully fixed the current server issues.