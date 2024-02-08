There are multiple objectives you have the chance to complete while playing Helldivers 2. These go beyond destroying the enemy bugs on a particular planet, such as targeting Fuel Silos and destroying them to clear the path forward.

Recommended Videos

Fuel Silos are large buildings you can find while playing Helldivers 2. Because these areas are heavily reinforced with solid foundations, these structures are complicated to take down. It will take a lot more firepower than a standard grenade or a rocket launcher to destroy. Here’s what you need to know about how to destroy Fuel Silos in Helldivers 2.

The best way to destroy Fuel Silos in Helldivers 2

You need to call down a Hell Bomb. Screenshot by Dot Esports You need to call down a Hell Bomb. Screenshot by Dot Esports You need to call down a Hell Bomb. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The most reliable way I’ve discovered that you can destroy Fuel Silos is by calling down a Hell Bomb from your Super Destroyer in Helldivers 2. You can do this by adding the Hell Bomb to your Stratagems before landing on a planet and clearing it of any enemy threat.

The Hell Bomb is an objective Stratagem all Helldivers 2 players can use at the beginning of the game. When you call down a Hell Bomb, it lands in the precise spot you summon it, and then you need to interact with it as if it’s a terminal. You need to input a sequence of controls to summon it, and then the Hell Bomb goes off shortly after you activate it. You want to make sure to run away from where you have the bomb or expect an ally to revive you by calling down a reinforcement. I find it easier to toss the beacon at the base of the Fuel Silo to cause the most destruction.

The Fuel Silos are heavily protected by the robots in Helldivers 2. Expect heavy resistance when you get to this location. The team I was with was able to clear the area before we started calling down the Hell Bomb, but the Automatons were relentless. They continued to attack the position with their patrols and had us under heavy fire. We cleared the area and worked on the other objectives after the Hell Bomb went off, and we continued with the rest of the mission. It all went extremely well for a team created in matchmaking. There were a handful of hidden locations where we were able to pick up more Warbond Medals, too.

When the Hell Bomb goes off at the base of the Fuel Silos, the mission objective should clear from your screen in Helldivers 2. Move on to the other objectives, or you can extract from the mission to complete other tasks directed by the will of Super Earth.