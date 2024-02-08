Does Helldivers 2 have a campaign?

Helldivers 2 has always sold itself as an online multiplayer co-op game first and foremost, but does this mean there’s no single-player campaign to speak of?

It’s not uncommon for multiplayer-centric games to offer a streamlined campaign for solo players, and Helldivers 2 already allows you to play through its missions on your own with AI-controlled allies in case online co-op isn’t your cup of tea. Is such a campaign mode present in Helldivers 2 though?

Is there a single-player campaign mode in Helldivers 2?

No. While you can play Helldivers 2 in single-player, there’s no dedicated single-player mode or story campaign to experience. There is a general premise—defend Super Earth from hostile alien forces—but if you were hoping for anything deeper than that, you won’t find it here. Clearing Helldivers 2‘s missions does contribute to a global campaign of sorts, influencing how future events play out, but there’s no real story content to speak of.

This isn’t too surprising since the first Helldivers didn’t have any sort of story campaign either. Helldivers 2 may have traded the top-down shooter genre for third-person shooter, but many of the original game’s elements remain, including its Starship Trooper influences and Stratagems.

Not every game needs a deep narrative, but it can be a deal-breaker for some. Image via Arrowhead Game Studio

Since the first game never saw a story campaign in its lifetime, it’s very unlikely Arrowhead Game Studios will add one to Helldivers 2 in a future update—especially since the studio has other priorities at the moment. Players have been experiencing crashes and launch errors, and even the cross-play functionality between PC and PlayStation was causing problems with the Quickplay mode.

So, if you’re the kind of player who needs a gripping story to keep them coming back to a video game, you may want to give Helldivers 2 a pass. Had it been free-to-play, there’d be no harm testing it out, but it’s a premium release being sold at $39.99.