What is the max level in Helldivers 2?

Road to the top isn't short.
Published: Feb 9, 2024 08:45 pm
You’ve just started your Helldivers 2 journey, and you might already feel hooked to the Super Earth. When you join the ranks you’ll start from the bottom, but as you play, you’ll continue to rise until reaching max level in Helldivers 2.

When I first loaded into Helldivers 2, I was rather confused about which difficulty setting I should choose. After all, I didn’t have the best aim, and I wasn’t doing well in the levels department just yet, so I started with Easy. However, the extended difficulty levels of the game drew my attention, and I wanted to try them as soon as possible, so the mission to get to the maximum level started for me.

The levels aren’t the only requirement for quickly pushing through higher difficulty levels, either. Getting through more significant enemy outposts and stronger enemies also requires players to increase their game knowledge.

What is the maximum character level in Helldivers 2?

Four players move through a deserted biome in Helldivers 2
There’s strength in numbers. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

The maximum level in Helldivers 2 has not been revealed publicly, but I expect it to have the same level cap as the first Helldivers game which was level 50

While 50 may sound like a low number in terms of levels, getting to that point takes quite a while. When I was playing the first Helldivers Game on my PlayStation 3, I remember spending around 450 hours to get to level 50.

Is there an endgame in Helldivers 2?

Though you can consider reaching max level as an endgame, Helldivers games feature high levels of replayability. Even if you reach the final level in Helldivers 2, clearing through max-level content will still be challenging.

The time will fly in Helldivers 2, though, as you’ll be busy learning more about the best Stratagems and collecting all the samples in the game’s vast world.

Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.