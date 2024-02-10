Helldivers 2: Secondary objectives, explained

Don’t leave the planet too fast after a successful mission, as there are secondary objectives in every Helldiver Operation for you to complete. Here’s everything there is to know about secondary objectives in Helldivers 2.

What are secondary objectives in Helldivers 2?

Look out for the distinct secondary objective popping up on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Secondary objectives appear as small, usually singular missions in Helldivers 2 Operations. They don’t show themselves on the map when you spawn in and are completely optional. It’s only by exploring the map during or after completing the main mission objective that secondary objectives are revealed. Every planet you visit has multiple outposts you can clear for extra XP and cash, but these are separate to secondary objectives.

Gain some XP by completing secondary objectives. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Secondary objectives are called Optional Objectives in the mission summary report screen. Refer to this part of the summary for any XP and cash gains. Secondary objectives are great for building that cash flow for future Stratagem purchases at Ship Management.

How to complete secondary objectives in Helldivers 2

There are secondary objectives available in every mission. Visit points of interests to discover resources and secondary objective locations. Resources appear as question marks and gems on the minimap, while secondary objectives only appear when you are in close proximity to them. Stay alert for manmade structures without enemies (red dots on the minimap) in your hunt for secondary objectives. Examples of secondary objective locations are Artillery Stations and Satellites.

Secondary objectives have a task you can complete for extra XP and money. These are different to the standard Helldivers 2 missions. The objective appears the moment you find the place of interest. All objective items are in close proximity to the objective itself. For example, you’ll find the five shells in the place of interest when activating the SEAF Artillery.

Enemies and reinforcements can spawn nearby, so look out for the lower-tiered enemies and kill them before they call for help. You could attempt secondary objectives stealthily, but be mindful of any enemy breaches (this means you’ve been spotted).

You can complete a secondary objective any time in your mission. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s best to complete any secondary objectives after you’ve successfully finished the primary mission objectives. Aim to complete objectives as fast as you can so you have time to find any secondary objectives, Samples, support weapons, and Super Credits. Secondary objectives can appear as Personal Orders (limited-time missions set on the Destroyer). Not only can you get extra XP from completing secondary objectives, but you’ll also receive Medals if you have a secondary objective Personal Order.