Helldivers 2 Major Order: How to win Defend Campaigns against the Automatons

The Automaton in Helldivers 2 are wreaking havoc, with their eyes set on our Super Earth researchers. If you want to get involved in new Major Order, here is everything you need to know about Defend Campaigns in Helldivers 2.

What is the Major Order in Helldivers 2?

Time to fight back against the Automaton. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Major Order is the primary objective in Helldiver 2‘s Liberation Campaign. It follows the progress of the Helldivers, with a new order delivered once enough progress has been made in the Galactic War. While you aren’t limited to a specific sector or faction, those wanting to quickly progress in the story rather than grinding for Medals, XP, and Requisitions should stick to the Major Order’s objectives.

The first fulfilled Major Order looked at the liberation of the Orion Sector. Once Heeth and Angel’s Venture were liberated, and this was achieved, the Umlaut Sector opened, and the story swiftly moved onto regaining control against the Automaton. You get a large sum of Requisitions (cash) for Stratagem unlocks by completing Major Orders.

How to win Defend Campaign Missions against the Automaton in Helldivers 2

Look out for Defend Planet Operations. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Defend Campaigns are specific Automaton Operations. They are new to Helldivers 2, and are important to the Galactic War development. The Helldiver Command has moved from the Terminid faction and onto the Automaton as a surprise attack has begun on multiple Super Earth planets: Mantes and Draupnir.

The Defend Campaign follows a recurring mission: “Escort and protect the researchers as they travel to the extraction zone.” This is the only mission available for every Defend Planet Operation in trivial and easy difficulty levels. Each Operation increases in size as you unlock harder difficulties (from medium difficulty onwards), where you must complete the escort and other missions to finish the entire Defend Operation.

Time is ticking. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once the Defend Campaign is complete, it will count towards the Major Order. Defend Operations can include missions like Launch ICBM and Eradicate Automaton Forces, that must be completed alongside the core Retrieve Essential Personnel mission.

Completing eight Defend Campaign Operations against the Automaton rewards you with 12500 Requisition. You can complete these Operations in the Xzar Sector. The Defend bar shows you and your fellow Helldivers progress against the Automaton. You can also see the Automaton’s influence on Mantes and Draupnir via the red Defend bar.

There is a timer to complete this Major Order before Command moves onto the next problem the Helldivers must overcome. At the time of writing, you have 25 hours to complete eight Defend Operations. You won’t get the large sum of Requisitions if you fail, and the Galactic War will move onto the next order of business.