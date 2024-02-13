Helldivers 2 weapon tier list (February 2024)

We’re all aware of the importance of communication in any online shooter, especially in Helldivers 2. But you cannot go wrong when investing in firepower to increase those survivability chances and reduce the amount of Supply Drop calls to replenish your ammo.

Here is our Helldivers 2 weapon tier list, including primary, secondary, grenade, and support weapon rankings.

Helldivers 2: All weapons tier list

It's a shotty world out there. Image by Dot Esports via Tiermaker.com

As you progress through Helldivers 2‘s difficulty levels, you may notice the drastic damage reduction in your default loadout. The Liberator and Peacemaker were decent entry weapons for me to take into Helldiver 2‘s trivial, easy, and medium Operations. But things get rather intense as I moved to challenging difficulty onwards, and the weapons I previously relied on were no longer viable in a fight against the larger armored enemies and outposts. As the difficulty rises, so too does the demand for perfection.

Regardless of whether you are a solo Helldiver or you enjoy working with a team, you’ll need to purchase new weapons using the Acquisitions menu in the Destroyer. Weapons can be bought using Warbond Medals in the free or premium battle passes.

Remember that a lot of weapons work better in first-person mode. Aiming in not only reduces recoil, but conserves ammunition to limit the amount of Supply Drops you call in mid-mission.

Now let’s get into our pros and cons for each weapon in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2: Firearm and explosives tier list

S tier

SG-225 Breaker

Breaker shotty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Great range

Easy to use with high mobility

Incredibly fast firing rate with high powered shots

Cons

Can’t really fault it

G-12 High Explosive

G-12 High Explosive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Perfect for destroying Automaton Fabricators (clear Outposts) and deals high damage to armored enemies

Cons

Takes a while to explode, making it a difficult grenade to time your throws on if a horde of enemies are after you

A tier

R-63 Diligence

Diligence rifle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Best used in first-person mode for highly accurate shots, killing most low-tiered enemies in a single bullet

Little recoil

Fast firing rate

Cons

Must be used in first-person mode to be effective

PLAS-1 Scorcher

Scorcher rifle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Highly accurate weapon with no recoil

Great mobility

Easy to use in third-person mode

Cons

Small magazine capacity. Requires multiple mags to take down armored enemies

G-16 Impact

G-16 Impact. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

High damage

Incredibly fast fuse time for fast-action attacks

Great at clearing a horde close to you

Cons

Large radius of impact, putting yourself at risk of getting hit in the blast

B tier

R-63CS Diligence Counter Sniper

Diligence Counter Sniper. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Great precision and damage, letting you easily target headshots and weak spots

Cons

Must be used in first-person mode to be effective

Can’t play offensively

Slower firing rate

Not as effective at killing as other weapons

SG-225IE Breaker Incendiary

Breaker Incendiary shotty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Large ammo capacity with high fire rate

Kills low-tiered enemies and sets others on fire

Best used against Terminid

Cons

Limited range

Hard to see if you’ve killed enemy due to visual clutter

SG-225SP Breaker Spray&Pray

Spray and Pray shotty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Smaller bullet spread, putting accuracy above others

Cons

Tiny optic, best used in third-person mode

Smaller range than the Breaker

AR-23P Liberator Penetrator

Liberator Penetrator AR. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Easy recoil pattern to control

Nice optic for increased accuracy

Cons

Doesn’t deal high damage fast enough against armored enemies

Behaves more like an SMG

SG-8 Punisher

Punisher shotty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Decent range

A great starting weapon in easy to medium Operations

Cons

Bolt action, making it much slower than any other shotgun

Slower fire rate, making accuracy the most important part of the Punisher. If you miss, you’ll be the one who’s punished

MP-98 Knight

Knight SMG. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Great ammo capacity, with seven mags

Cons

High recoil

P-4 Senator

Senator revolver. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Great mobility

Conserves ammo

Cons

Requires high accuracy to take down a single enemy

Could be more powerful

SG-8S Slugger

Slugger shotty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Good range

Decent fire rate

Cons

Looks like they put an optic on the Lockwood 680…

Doesn’t have good killing capabilities, leaving a lot of low-tiered enemies alive

C tier

Jar-5 Dominator

Dominator AR. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Highly accurate

Cons

Slow fire rate and mobility

Small magazine capacity if you’re faced against hordes of enemies

AR-23 Liberator

Liberator AR. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Highly accurate weapon

Can kill armored enemies in a single magazine

Good mobility

Cons

Bullets are eaten up incredibly fast

SMG-37 Defender

Defender SMG. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Fast mobility

Easy to use recoil pattern

Best used in third-person mode

Cons

Slower reload than other weapons

G-10 Incendiary

G-10 Incendiary. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Deals ticking damage against low-tiered enemies

Especially helpful against the Terminid

Cons

More situational, specifically against the Terminid faction

There are better incendiary weapons to use than this

LAS-5 Scythe

Scythe rifle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Long beam duration

Deals damage over time

You don’t need to reload often as it heats up

Good range

Cons

Requires you to permanently track enemies

Focuses on one enemy at a time rather than shooting at multiple enemies within quick succession

Takes a long time to kill an armored enemy

AR-23E Liberator Explosive

Liberator Explosive AR. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

High accuracy shots that deal good damage against enemies

Best used as a marksman rifle

Cons

More of a situational weapon, best used against low-tiered Terminid enemies

Stiff controls with reduced mobility

Slow firing rate

G-6 Frag

G-6 Frag. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Helpful against clearing low-tiered enemies that are incredibly close to you

Cons

Doesn’t do much against high-tiered enemies or Elimination mission targets

P-2 Peacemaker

P-2 Peacemaker pistol. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Can easily take out low-tiered enemies in few bullets

Cons

Only deals decent damage to lower-tiered enemies

Doesn’t have a large mag capacity

Small amount of magazine, means you’ll be looking for ammo more than you should

D tier

G-3 Smoke

G-3 Smoke. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Good for blinding far away, high-powered enemies such as turrets and cannons

Cons

There are Stratagems that do a better job at this

P-19 Redeemer

Redeemer SMG. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Great at clearing low-tiered enemies that get too close

Great mobility

Cons

Ridiculously high recoil pattern, making it more useful to aim down sights, but that defeats the purpose of this secondary weapon

High fire rate eats a ton of ammo, making Supply Drops and looting minor points of interest a greater priority than they need to be

Helldivers 2: Support weapons tier list

Support weapons, better known as Stratagems, act as your main access to firepower. While you’ll have your dedicated primary and secondary weapons you pick inside the Hellpod, Stratagems will help you through a mission. You can also come across support weapons as random loot on the ground, letting you practice with them before you bite the bullet and spend your hard-earned Requisition (cash) on them at the Ship Management.

Some support weapons work far better when you are with a team, designating a player to wield the weapon while another supports with ammunition. But these weapons are divided into tiers based on their sheer firepower, easiness to use, and mobility.