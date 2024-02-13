Helldivers 2 weapon tier list (February 2024)

We’re all aware of the importance of communication in any online shooter, especially in Helldivers 2. But you cannot go wrong when investing in firepower to increase those survivability chances and reduce the amount of Supply Drop calls to replenish your ammo.
Here is our Helldivers 2 weapon tier list, including primary, secondary, grenade, and support weapon rankings.
Helldivers 2: All weapons tier list
As you progress through Helldivers 2‘s difficulty levels, you may notice the drastic damage reduction in your default loadout. The Liberator and Peacemaker were decent entry weapons for me to take into Helldiver 2‘s trivial, easy, and medium Operations. But things get rather intense as I moved to challenging difficulty onwards, and the weapons I previously relied on were no longer viable in a fight against the larger armored enemies and outposts. As the difficulty rises, so too does the demand for perfection.
Regardless of whether you are a solo Helldiver or you enjoy working with a team, you’ll need to purchase new weapons using the Acquisitions menu in the Destroyer. Weapons can be bought using Warbond Medals in the free or premium battle passes.
Remember that a lot of weapons work better in first-person mode. Aiming in not only reduces recoil, but conserves ammunition to limit the amount of Supply Drops you call in mid-mission.
Now let’s get into our pros and cons for each weapon in Helldivers 2.
Helldivers 2: Firearm and explosives tier list
S tier
SG-225 Breaker
Pros
- Great range
- Easy to use with high mobility
- Incredibly fast firing rate with high powered shots
Cons
- Can’t really fault it
G-12 High Explosive
Pros
- Perfect for destroying Automaton Fabricators (clear Outposts) and deals high damage to armored enemies
Cons
- Takes a while to explode, making it a difficult grenade to time your throws on if a horde of enemies are after you
A tier
R-63 Diligence
Pros
- Best used in first-person mode for highly accurate shots, killing most low-tiered enemies in a single bullet
- Little recoil
- Fast firing rate
Cons
- Must be used in first-person mode to be effective
PLAS-1 Scorcher
Pros
- Highly accurate weapon with no recoil
- Great mobility
- Easy to use in third-person mode
Cons
- Small magazine capacity. Requires multiple mags to take down armored enemies
G-16 Impact
Pros
- High damage
- Incredibly fast fuse time for fast-action attacks
- Great at clearing a horde close to you
Cons
- Large radius of impact, putting yourself at risk of getting hit in the blast
B tier
R-63CS Diligence Counter Sniper
Pros
- Great precision and damage, letting you easily target headshots and weak spots
Cons
- Must be used in first-person mode to be effective
- Can’t play offensively
- Slower firing rate
- Not as effective at killing as other weapons
SG-225IE Breaker Incendiary
Pros
- Large ammo capacity with high fire rate
- Kills low-tiered enemies and sets others on fire
- Best used against Terminid
Cons
- Limited range
- Hard to see if you’ve killed enemy due to visual clutter
SG-225SP Breaker Spray&Pray
Pros
- Smaller bullet spread, putting accuracy above others
Cons
- Tiny optic, best used in third-person mode
- Smaller range than the Breaker
AR-23P Liberator Penetrator
Pros
- Easy recoil pattern to control
- Nice optic for increased accuracy
Cons
- Doesn’t deal high damage fast enough against armored enemies
- Behaves more like an SMG
SG-8 Punisher
Pros
- Decent range
- A great starting weapon in easy to medium Operations
Cons
- Bolt action, making it much slower than any other shotgun
- Slower fire rate, making accuracy the most important part of the Punisher. If you miss, you’ll be the one who’s punished
MP-98 Knight
Pros
- Great ammo capacity, with seven mags
Cons
- High recoil
P-4 Senator
Pros
- Great mobility
- Conserves ammo
Cons
- Requires high accuracy to take down a single enemy
- Could be more powerful
SG-8S Slugger
Pros
- Good range
- Decent fire rate
Cons
- Looks like they put an optic on the Lockwood 680…
- Doesn’t have good killing capabilities, leaving a lot of low-tiered enemies alive
C tier
Jar-5 Dominator
Pros
- Highly accurate
Cons
- Slow fire rate and mobility
- Small magazine capacity if you’re faced against hordes of enemies
AR-23 Liberator
Pros
- Highly accurate weapon
- Can kill armored enemies in a single magazine
- Good mobility
Cons
- Bullets are eaten up incredibly fast
SMG-37 Defender
Pros
- Fast mobility
- Easy to use recoil pattern
- Best used in third-person mode
Cons
- Slower reload than other weapons
G-10 Incendiary
Pros
- Deals ticking damage against low-tiered enemies
- Especially helpful against the Terminid
Cons
- More situational, specifically against the Terminid faction
- There are better incendiary weapons to use than this
LAS-5 Scythe
Pros
- Long beam duration
- Deals damage over time
- You don’t need to reload often as it heats up
- Good range
Cons
- Requires you to permanently track enemies
- Focuses on one enemy at a time rather than shooting at multiple enemies within quick succession
- Takes a long time to kill an armored enemy
AR-23E Liberator Explosive
Pros
- High accuracy shots that deal good damage against enemies
- Best used as a marksman rifle
Cons
- More of a situational weapon, best used against low-tiered Terminid enemies
- Stiff controls with reduced mobility
- Slow firing rate
G-6 Frag
Pros
- Helpful against clearing low-tiered enemies that are incredibly close to you
Cons
- Doesn’t do much against high-tiered enemies or Elimination mission targets
P-2 Peacemaker
Pros
- Can easily take out low-tiered enemies in few bullets
Cons
- Only deals decent damage to lower-tiered enemies
- Doesn’t have a large mag capacity
- Small amount of magazine, means you’ll be looking for ammo more than you should
D tier
G-3 Smoke
Pros
- Good for blinding far away, high-powered enemies such as turrets and cannons
Cons
- There are Stratagems that do a better job at this
P-19 Redeemer
Pros
- Great at clearing low-tiered enemies that get too close
- Great mobility
Cons
- Ridiculously high recoil pattern, making it more useful to aim down sights, but that defeats the purpose of this secondary weapon
- High fire rate eats a ton of ammo, making Supply Drops and looting minor points of interest a greater priority than they need to be
Helldivers 2: Support weapons tier list
Support weapons, better known as Stratagems, act as your main access to firepower. While you’ll have your dedicated primary and secondary weapons you pick inside the Hellpod, Stratagems will help you through a mission. You can also come across support weapons as random loot on the ground, letting you practice with them before you bite the bullet and spend your hard-earned Requisition (cash) on them at the Ship Management.
Some support weapons work far better when you are with a team, designating a player to wield the weapon while another supports with ammunition. But these weapons are divided into tiers based on their sheer firepower, easiness to use, and mobility.
|S Tier
|A Tier
|B Tier
|C Tier
|Railgun
|Machine Gun
|Grenade Launcher
|Flamethrower
|Stalwart
|Autocannon
|Recoilless Rifle
|Expendable Anti-Tank
|Spear
|Laser Cannon
|Arc Thrower