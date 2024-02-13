Category:
Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 weapon tier list (February 2024)

Make sure those Warbond Medals are worth it.
Image of Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
|
Published: Feb 13, 2024 05:35 pm
Helldiver holding rifle with cape blowing in the wind in Helldivers 2 opening
Screenshot by Dot Esports

We’re all aware of the importance of communication in any online shooter, especially in Helldivers 2. But you cannot go wrong when investing in firepower to increase those survivability chances and reduce the amount of Supply Drop calls to replenish your ammo.

Recommended Videos

Here is our Helldivers 2 weapon tier list, including primary, secondary, grenade, and support weapon rankings.

Helldivers 2: All weapons tier list

Helldiver 2 weapon tier list
It’s a shotty world out there. Image by Dot Esports via Tiermaker.com
Helldiver 2 weapon tier list
It’s a shotty world out there. Image by Dot Esports via Tiermaker.com
Helldiver 2 weapon tier list
It’s a shotty world out there. Image by Dot Esports via Tiermaker.com

As you progress through Helldivers 2‘s difficulty levels, you may notice the drastic damage reduction in your default loadout. The Liberator and Peacemaker were decent entry weapons for me to take into Helldiver 2‘s trivial, easy, and medium Operations. But things get rather intense as I moved to challenging difficulty onwards, and the weapons I previously relied on were no longer viable in a fight against the larger armored enemies and outposts. As the difficulty rises, so too does the demand for perfection.

Regardless of whether you are a solo Helldiver or you enjoy working with a team, you’ll need to purchase new weapons using the Acquisitions menu in the Destroyer. Weapons can be bought using Warbond Medals in the free or premium battle passes.

Remember that a lot of weapons work better in first-person mode. Aiming in not only reduces recoil, but conserves ammunition to limit the amount of Supply Drops you call in mid-mission.

Now let’s get into our pros and cons for each weapon in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2: Firearm and explosives tier list

S tier

SG-225 Breaker

SG-225 Breaker in Helldivers 2
Breaker shotty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

  • Great range
  • Easy to use with high mobility
  • Incredibly fast firing rate with high powered shots

Cons

  • Can’t really fault it

G-12 High Explosive

G-12 High Explosive in Helldivers 2
G-12 High Explosive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

  • Perfect for destroying Automaton Fabricators (clear Outposts) and deals high damage to armored enemies

Cons

  • Takes a while to explode, making it a difficult grenade to time your throws on if a horde of enemies are after you

A tier

R-63 Diligence

R-63 Diligence in Helldivers 2
Diligence rifle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

  • Best used in first-person mode for highly accurate shots, killing most low-tiered enemies in a single bullet
  • Little recoil
  • Fast firing rate

Cons

  • Must be used in first-person mode to be effective

PLAS-1 Scorcher

PLAS-1 Scorcher in Helldivers 2
Scorcher rifle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

  • Highly accurate weapon with no recoil
  • Great mobility
  • Easy to use in third-person mode

Cons

  • Small magazine capacity. Requires multiple mags to take down armored enemies

G-16 Impact

G-16 Impact in Helldivers 2
G-16 Impact. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

  • High damage
  • Incredibly fast fuse time for fast-action attacks
  • Great at clearing a horde close to you

Cons

  • Large radius of impact, putting yourself at risk of getting hit in the blast

B tier

R-63CS Diligence Counter Sniper

R-63CS Diligence Counter Sniper in Helldivers 2
Diligence Counter Sniper. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

  • Great precision and damage, letting you easily target headshots and weak spots

Cons

  • Must be used in first-person mode to be effective
  • Can’t play offensively
  • Slower firing rate
  • Not as effective at killing as other weapons

SG-225IE Breaker Incendiary

SG-225IE Breaker Incendiary in Helldivers 2
Breaker Incendiary shotty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

  • Large ammo capacity with high fire rate
  • Kills low-tiered enemies and sets others on fire
  • Best used against Terminid

Cons

  • Limited range
  • Hard to see if you’ve killed enemy due to visual clutter

SG-225SP Breaker Spray&Pray

SG-225SP Breaker Spray&Pray in Helldivers 2
Spray and Pray shotty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

  • Smaller bullet spread, putting accuracy above others

Cons

  • Tiny optic, best used in third-person mode
  • Smaller range than the Breaker

AR-23P Liberator Penetrator

AR-23P Liberator Penetrator in Helldivers 2
Liberator Penetrator AR. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

  • Easy recoil pattern to control
  • Nice optic for increased accuracy

Cons

  • Doesn’t deal high damage fast enough against armored enemies
  • Behaves more like an SMG

SG-8 Punisher

SG-Punisher in Helldivers 2
Punisher shotty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

  • Decent range
  • A great starting weapon in easy to medium Operations

Cons

  • Bolt action, making it much slower than any other shotgun
  • Slower fire rate, making accuracy the most important part of the Punisher. If you miss, you’ll be the one who’s punished

MP-98 Knight

MP-98 Knight in Helldivers 2
Knight SMG. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

  • Great ammo capacity, with seven mags

Cons

  • High recoil

P-4 Senator

P-4 Senator Pistol in Helldivers 2
Senator revolver. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

  • Great mobility
  • Conserves ammo

Cons

  • Requires high accuracy to take down a single enemy
  • Could be more powerful

SG-8S Slugger

SG-8S Slugger in Helldivers 2
Slugger shotty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

  • Good range
  • Decent fire rate

Cons

  • Looks like they put an optic on the Lockwood 680…
  • Doesn’t have good killing capabilities, leaving a lot of low-tiered enemies alive

C tier

Jar-5 Dominator

JAR-5 Dominator in Helldivers 2
Dominator AR. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

  • Highly accurate

Cons

  • Slow fire rate and mobility
  • Small magazine capacity if you’re faced against hordes of enemies

AR-23 Liberator

AR-23 Liberator in Helldivers 2
Liberator AR. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

  • Highly accurate weapon
  • Can kill armored enemies in a single magazine
  • Good mobility

Cons

  • Bullets are eaten up incredibly fast

SMG-37 Defender

SMG-37 Defender in Helldivers 2
Defender SMG. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

  • Fast mobility
  • Easy to use recoil pattern
  • Best used in third-person mode

Cons

  • Slower reload than other weapons

G-10 Incendiary

G-10 Incendiary in Helldivers 2
G-10 Incendiary. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

  • Deals ticking damage against low-tiered enemies
  • Especially helpful against the Terminid

Cons

  • More situational, specifically against the Terminid faction
  • There are better incendiary weapons to use than this

LAS-5 Scythe

LAS-5 Scythe in Helldivers 2
Scythe rifle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

  • Long beam duration
  • Deals damage over time
  • You don’t need to reload often as it heats up
  • Good range

Cons

  • Requires you to permanently track enemies
  • Focuses on one enemy at a time rather than shooting at multiple enemies within quick succession
  • Takes a long time to kill an armored enemy

AR-23E Liberator Explosive

AR-23E Liberator Explosive in Helldivers 2
Liberator Explosive AR. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

  • High accuracy shots that deal good damage against enemies
  • Best used as a marksman rifle

Cons

  • More of a situational weapon, best used against low-tiered Terminid enemies
  • Stiff controls with reduced mobility
  • Slow firing rate

G-6 Frag

G-6 Frag in Helldivers 2
G-6 Frag. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

  • Helpful against clearing low-tiered enemies that are incredibly close to you

Cons

  • Doesn’t do much against high-tiered enemies or Elimination mission targets

P-2 Peacemaker

P-2 Peacemaker in Helldivers 2
P-2 Peacemaker pistol. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

  • Can easily take out low-tiered enemies in few bullets

Cons

  • Only deals decent damage to lower-tiered enemies
  • Doesn’t have a large mag capacity
  • Small amount of magazine, means you’ll be looking for ammo more than you should

D tier

G-3 Smoke

G-3 Smoke in Helldivers 2
G-3 Smoke. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

  • Good for blinding far away, high-powered enemies such as turrets and cannons

Cons

  • There are Stratagems that do a better job at this

P-19 Redeemer

P-19 Redeemer in Helldivers 2
Redeemer SMG. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

  • Great at clearing low-tiered enemies that get too close
  • Great mobility

Cons

  • Ridiculously high recoil pattern, making it more useful to aim down sights, but that defeats the purpose of this secondary weapon
  • High fire rate eats a ton of ammo, making Supply Drops and looting minor points of interest a greater priority than they need to be

Helldivers 2: Support weapons tier list

Support weapons, better known as Stratagems, act as your main access to firepower. While you’ll have your dedicated primary and secondary weapons you pick inside the Hellpod, Stratagems will help you through a mission. You can also come across support weapons as random loot on the ground, letting you practice with them before you bite the bullet and spend your hard-earned Requisition (cash) on them at the Ship Management.

Some support weapons work far better when you are with a team, designating a player to wield the weapon while another supports with ammunition. But these weapons are divided into tiers based on their sheer firepower, easiness to use, and mobility.

S TierA TierB TierC Tier
RailgunMachine GunGrenade LauncherFlamethrower
StalwartAutocannonRecoilless RifleExpendable Anti-Tank
SpearLaser CannonArc Thrower
related content
Read Article How to use the Autocannon in Helldivers 2
Helldivers squad in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to use the Autocannon in Helldivers 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 13, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2: Stratagem Codes, listed
A player trying to escape a messy situation in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2: Stratagem Codes, listed
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent and others Feb 13, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2: Is the Jar 5 Dominator worth it?
Thumbs up from Helldiver while two Helldivers attack a alien corpse in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2: Is the Jar 5 Dominator worth it?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to use the Railgun in Helldivers 2
Two helldivers high-fiving in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to use the Railgun in Helldivers 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2: Extra Padding passive explained
Extra Padding Armor in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2: Extra Padding passive explained
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to use the Autocannon in Helldivers 2
Helldivers squad in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to use the Autocannon in Helldivers 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 13, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2: Stratagem Codes, listed
A player trying to escape a messy situation in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2: Stratagem Codes, listed
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent and others Feb 13, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2: Is the Jar 5 Dominator worth it?
Thumbs up from Helldiver while two Helldivers attack a alien corpse in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2: Is the Jar 5 Dominator worth it?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to use the Railgun in Helldivers 2
Two helldivers high-fiving in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to use the Railgun in Helldivers 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2: Extra Padding passive explained
Extra Padding Armor in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2: Extra Padding passive explained
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 12, 2024

Author

Hadley Vincent
A Psychology graduate trying to find the meaning of life through gaming. An enthusiast of indie horror and anime where you'll often find them obsessing over a great narrative and even better twists that M. Night would be jealous of. Their shocking twist? "The Last of Us II is a masterpiece."