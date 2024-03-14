Is the LAS-16 Sickle worth unlocking in Helldivers 2?

The Cutting Edge Warbond has arrived in Helldivers 2, and you can unlock several new rewards to add to your arsenal. Players can grab several primary weapons, and the LAS-16 Sickle is the talk of every Super Destroyer throughout Super Earth.

Recommended Videos

What makes the LAS-16 Sickle such a hot item is how powerful it is compared to the other energy weapons. These variants haven’t been a favorite by many Helldivers, but the LAS-16 Sickle sets the standard for one of the better primary weapons you can use. You might wonder if it’s worth grabbing the LAS-16 Sickle in Helldivers 2 and what makes it so special.

Should you get the LAS-16 Sickle in Helldivers 2?

The LAS-16 Sickle is a tremendous weapon if you know how to utilize it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, you should get the LAS-16 Sickle for your Helldivers 2 character. It’s a phenomenal energy weapon that can cut through enemies exceptionally effectively. It’s a fantastic weapon in any situation, and if you’re careful with your energy reserves, it never requires you to reload.

The time to kill with the LAS-16 Sickle is exceptionally quick. You should be able to cut through any type of enemy within a few seconds, as long as you remain locked onto them. The little horde of enemies won’t stand a chance against it in Helldivers 2. If you’re facing off against the Spitters or Chargers, aiming for their weak points cuts right through them. You can be an asset to your team on any front, especially if you’ve mastered hitting your foes in their weak spots. In the short time I’ve unlocked the LAS-16 Sickle, the weapon has been fantastic at defending the Termicide Towers, and I’ve done a few matches testing them out against the Automatons.

You can’t go wrong whenever you use the LAS-16 Sickle. It’s a powerful energy weapon that can decimate hordes of foes. Like every energy weapon, it has a charge pack attached to it. You want to keep your eye on this to prevent the weapon from overheating. If it does, it requires a reload, but if you can stop using the weapon and let it cool down, you won’t have to recharge the battery pack. That’s a notable downside to the weapon, but it’s one of the few.

Although the LAS-16 Sickle won’t be this strong forever, it’s a considerably useful tool to add to your growing arsenal in Helldivers 2. Any player who originally played the first Helldivers is giddy to see it make a return and what an impact it’s made in such a short amount of time. It’s one of my favorite purchases from the Cutting Edge Warbond, alongside the Localization Confusion Booster.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more