How the Localization Confusion Booster works in Helldivers 2

The enemy forces assaulting or protecting a planet in Helldivers 2 are all that stand between you and retaking a world for Super Earth’s democracy. Now, you can make it easier with the Localization Confusion booster, which is helpful when battling any Super Earth enemy.

Like the other boosters in Helldivers 2, it’s an item you can choose to place on your unit before you land on a planet. It’s a passive buff that everyone in your Helldivers team receives throughout a mission. The Localization Confusion booster is unique, as it directly impacts the enemies and the frequency of patrols. But how does it work?

What the Localization Confusion booster does in Helldivers 2

The Localization Confusion booster makes it harder for enemies to swarm you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What the Localization Confusion booster does in Helldivers 2 is increase the time between enemy encounters. Because this is a direct translation of the text and doesn’t offer too many details, there’s some trial and error we can do to figure out what this means when you load into a match.

You can use this to your advantage in Helldivers 2 to reduce the number of patrols your team has to face off against, namely the bug breaches and the Automaton drop ships that appear. The Localization Confusion prevents any enemy forces from doing this too often, so you won’t see them back-to-back. This is a great way for your squad to take advantage of multiple patrols, jumping through various objectives on the map.

Given the matches I played, the patrols in your Helldivers 2 mission are not reduced. You should still expect to see roughly the same number of enemies wandering around the map, defending objectives, or coming to assault your location when you’re working on an objective. However, while this happens, expect fewer enemies to attack your allies by using bug breaches or calling down an enemy drop ship. It might not seem like much, but it can be a huge difference for the higher-level matches in Helldivers 2, especially if your team builds to protect against these added forces.

The Localization Confusion booster is on the first page of Helldivers 2‘s Cutting Edge Warbond. After you spend 1,000 Super Credits buying it, the Localization Confusion booster only costs 18 Warbond Medals to unlock, making it a must-have item, alongside the LAS-16 primary weapon, and the many new poses and capes you can unlock.

