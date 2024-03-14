How to get and use the LAS-16 in Helldivers 2

There are plenty of weapon options in Helldivers 2, and you’ll want to focus on unlocking the best ones with your limited resources. Getting and using the LAS-16 may look tempting, but you should first decide whether the unlock would be worth it for your use cases.

Recommended Videos

Helldivers 2‘s LAS-16 started growing on me as I started landing on colder planets, as it takes longer to overheat in colder environments. If you have access to the Helldivers 2 Warbond battle pass Cutting Edge rewards, you might want to consider saving up your medals to get your hands on the LAS-16 Sickle.

How to get the LAS-16 Sickle in Helldivers 2

It wasn’t a pickle after all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the LAS-16 Sickle in Helldivers 2, you’ll need to purchase it from the first page of the Cutting Edge rewards for 20 Medals.

Navigate to the Acquisition Center.

Scroll down to Cutting Edge under the Warbonds section.

And purchase the LAS-16 Sickle from page one.

How to use the LAS-16 Sickle in Helldivers 2

The LAS-16 Sickle is an excellent all-rounder weapon in Helldivers 2. This energy-based gun excels at dealing with the bulk of enemies. With a couple of LAS-16 Sickles in your squad, you may never need to worry about getting overwhelmed by enemies.

In fact, the fan reception for the LAS-16 Sickle has been well above expectations, and fans are claiming it’s the worst gun ever on Reddit just to keep it under the radar so it doesn’t get nerfed in a future patch.

Based on my experience with the weapon, I don’t think LAS-16 Sickle would be a nerf candidate. Overall, I’d say that it’s the laser weapons, in general, that would need buffs to keep up with the competition. Using the LAS-5 Scythe was a disappointing experience, for instance, since I was expecting more from that gun.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more