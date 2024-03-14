How to get and use the LAS-16 in Helldivers 2

There are plenty of weapon options in Helldivers 2, and you’ll want to focus on unlocking the best ones with your limited resources. Getting and using the LAS-16 may look tempting, but you should first decide whether the unlock would be worth it for your use cases.
Helldivers 2‘s LAS-16 started growing on me as I started landing on colder planets, as it takes longer to overheat in colder environments. If you have access to the Helldivers 2 Warbond battle pass Cutting Edge rewards, you might want to consider saving up your medals to get your hands on the LAS-16 Sickle.
How to get the LAS-16 Sickle in Helldivers 2
To get the LAS-16 Sickle in Helldivers 2, you’ll need to purchase it from the first page of the Cutting Edge rewards for 20 Medals.
- Navigate to the Acquisition Center.
- Scroll down to Cutting Edge under the Warbonds section.
- And purchase the LAS-16 Sickle from page one.
How to use the LAS-16 Sickle in Helldivers 2
The LAS-16 Sickle is an excellent all-rounder weapon in Helldivers 2. This energy-based gun excels at dealing with the bulk of enemies. With a couple of LAS-16 Sickles in your squad, you may never need to worry about getting overwhelmed by enemies.
In fact, the fan reception for the LAS-16 Sickle has been well above expectations, and fans are claiming it’s the worst gun ever on Reddit just to keep it under the radar so it doesn’t get nerfed in a future patch.
Based on my experience with the weapon, I don’t think LAS-16 Sickle would be a nerf candidate. Overall, I’d say that it’s the laser weapons, in general, that would need buffs to keep up with the competition. Using the LAS-5 Scythe was a disappointing experience, for instance, since I was expecting more from that gun.