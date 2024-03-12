How to get and use the LAS-5 Scythe in Helldivers 2

There are a lot of weapons in Helldivers 2. While unlocking them all would be the dream, that’s likely to take quite a while, causing players to focus on the best ones instead. When it comes to whether you should get the LAS-5 Scythe, the answer will depend on a few factors.

Helldivers 2 has a rather confusing weapon meta, at least to me. For example, I loved the SG-225 Breaker, which made me think I would also enjoy its other iterations—but I ended up hating the Breaker Spray and Pray. This encounter caused me to approach new weapons carefully, so I did my homework for the LAS-5 Scythe.

How to get the LAS-5 Scythe in Helldivers 2

Laser beams raise the expectations too high. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get the LAS-5 Scythe in Helldivers 2 from the Warbond Page Five in exchange for 30 Medals. Depending on your progression, you might need to unlock the previous pages before you can get your hands on the LAS-5 Scythe in Helldivers 2.

How to use the LAS-5 Scythe in Helldivers 2

The LAS-5 Scythe is a primary weapon in Helldivers 2, but it has a more limited use case compared to other primaries in the game. This is mainly because of its damage output which falls behind its competition.

Overall, the LAS-5 Scythe can still be a decent choice for lighter tasks like cutting off bug parts, but using it too much can cause your team trouble, especially if there aren’t any heavy damage dealers.

Is the LAS-5 Scythe worth it in Helldivers 2?

At the time of writing, getting the LAS-5 Scythe isn’t worth it in Helldivers 2. I think the weapon needs some major changes before it can become a viable option. Despite liking the LAS-5 Scythe’s lasers, I found myself switching back to shotguns since I wanted more damage.