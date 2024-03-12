Category:
Helldivers 2

How to get and use the LAS-5 Scythe in Helldivers 2

"I mean, it's alright."
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Mar 12, 2024 05:38 pm
A man with a backpack holds a Railgun out towards a mountain in Helldivers 2.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a lot of weapons in Helldivers 2. While unlocking them all would be the dream, that’s likely to take quite a while, causing players to focus on the best ones instead. When it comes to whether you should get the LAS-5 Scythe, the answer will depend on a few factors.

Recommended Videos

Helldivers 2 has a rather confusing weapon meta, at least to me. For example, I loved the SG-225 Breaker, which made me think I would also enjoy its other iterations—but I ended up hating the Breaker Spray and Pray. This encounter caused me to approach new weapons carefully, so I did my homework for the LAS-5 Scythe.

How to get the LAS-5 Scythe in Helldivers 2

The LAS-5 Scythe in Helldivers 2.
Laser beams raise the expectations too high. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get the LAS-5 Scythe in Helldivers 2 from the Warbond Page Five in exchange for 30 Medals. Depending on your progression, you might need to unlock the previous pages before you can get your hands on the LAS-5 Scythe in Helldivers 2.

How to use the LAS-5 Scythe in Helldivers 2

The LAS-5 Scythe is a primary weapon in Helldivers 2, but it has a more limited use case compared to other primaries in the game. This is mainly because of its damage output which falls behind its competition.

Overall, the LAS-5 Scythe can still be a decent choice for lighter tasks like cutting off bug parts, but using it too much can cause your team trouble, especially if there aren’t any heavy damage dealers.

Is the LAS-5 Scythe worth it in Helldivers 2?

At the time of writing, getting the LAS-5 Scythe isn’t worth it in Helldivers 2. I think the weapon needs some major changes before it can become a viable option. Despite liking the LAS-5 Scythe’s lasers, I found myself switching back to shotguns since I wanted more damage.

related content
Read Article How to use the Autocannon against Chargers in Helldivers 2 (key tips)
A Helldiver aims an Autocannon at a Charger enemy in Helldivers 2.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to use the Autocannon against Chargers in Helldivers 2 (key tips)
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Mar 12, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2: Best Sentry Stratagems (Tier List)
Autocannon Sentry in Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2: Best Sentry Stratagems (Tier List)
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 12, 2024
Read Article How to complete Activate Termicide Tower in Helldivers 2
Looking up at Termicide Tower in Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to complete Activate Termicide Tower in Helldivers 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to use the Autocannon against Chargers in Helldivers 2 (key tips)
A Helldiver aims an Autocannon at a Charger enemy in Helldivers 2.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to use the Autocannon against Chargers in Helldivers 2 (key tips)
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Mar 12, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2: Best Sentry Stratagems (Tier List)
Autocannon Sentry in Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2: Best Sentry Stratagems (Tier List)
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 12, 2024
Read Article How to complete Activate Termicide Tower in Helldivers 2
Looking up at Termicide Tower in Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to complete Activate Termicide Tower in Helldivers 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 12, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.