How to get the Breaker Spray and Pray in Helldivers 2

The SG-225 Breaker is one of the most powerful weapons in Helldivers 2, and there are a few alternate versions of it available in the game. The Breaker Spray and Pray, or SG-225SP, is an advanced version, but it has yet to feel like that so far.

After getting the SG225 Breaker in Helldivers 2, the gun became a staple part of my loadouts. Liking the results, I was excited to unlock the alternative iterations of the Breaker, but I had mixed results with the Spray and Pray variant.

How to unlock the Breaker Spray and Pray (SG-225SP) in Helldivers 2

Either the spraying part doesn’t work, or the praying part. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock the Breaker Spray and Pray on the ninth page of the Helldivers Mobilise Warbond for 60 Medals. This version of the Breaker comes with a Drum Magazine, which is also capable of releasing more rounds.

Overall, the Breaker Spray and Pray struggles in the armor penetration department, making it rather weak versus all types of opponents.

Is the Breaker Spray and Pray worth it in Helldivers 2?

Breaker Spray and Pray has an expensive price tag in Helldivers 2, and the gun isn’t worth the ask, at the time of writing. SG-225SP has been a meme-material so far, especially on Reddit, where some users think it’s a scam. Players who’ve tested out the weapon have been urging others not to waste their medals on the Breaker Spray and Pray, and I also agree with these statements.

I didn’t actually realize how weak the Breaker Spray and Pray was until I got into an Egg Hunt. The SG-225SP failed to deal with the eggs, which made me rotate it out of my loadout instantly. The gun requires a few buffs to become a viable weapon, unless the weapon is just bugged right now. Either way, players can keep their eyes on change logs and give the SG-225SP a second try if it sees any changes.