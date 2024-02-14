How to get the SG 225 Breaker in Helldivers 2

With the SG-225 Breaker in hand, it’s time to break some legs and make the Automaton and Terminid regret invading our Super Earth in Helldivers 2. Here’s how to unlock the most powerful weapon in Helldivers 2—the SG-225 Breaker.

Helldivers 2: How to unlock the SG-225 Breaker

High damage with high fire rate? Sign me up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three variations of the Breaker in Helldivers 2. These are the standard, incendiary, and Spray&Pray. Each have their strengths and weaknesses, but the original Breaker can’t be beaten. If you’re interested in getting this bad boy in your hands to annihilate the alien lifeforms invading the motherland, then look no further than the Helldivers Mobilize! Warbond battle pass. Thankfully, the best weapon in the game is purchasable with Warbond Medals on the free battle pass.

Although the SG-225 Breaker costs 20 Medals, you have to spend a total of 95 Medals to unlock this beast. The Breaker is on page four of the Helldivers Mobilize! catalog, but you need 75 Medals alone to unlock this battle pass section. You then have to spend a further 20 Medals to get the weapon once page four is unlocked. But unlike other battle pass weapons (I’m looking at you, Scythe and Jar-5 Dominator,) the Breaker is well worth the grind.

Although stated as light armor penetrating, the original Breaker will have no trouble bringing down even the biggest brutes in Helldivers 2. It has an excellent range, great mobility, and manageable recoil. The high fire rate and great bullet spread makes it an excellent option against both low-tiered enemy hordes and singular but larger armored enemies. Of course, you’ll have to adopt a strategy that includes Stratagems in your loadout to fully utilize all Helldivers 2 gear.

If you’re wondering what is the best weapon to grind for in Helldivers 2, look no further than the SG-225 Breaker. The grind doesn’t stop until the Breaker is in your hands.