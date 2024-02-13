Helldivers 2: Is the Jar 5 Dominator worth it?

There are plenty of weapons in Helldivers 2 which means it can be tricky to settle on just one. Most premium weapons cost medals to unlock, and Jar 5 Dominator has a steep price tag, making fans wonder if it’s worth it.

Getting Medals in Helldivers 2 may look quite simple, but this reality will quickly change if you start wasting them. Considering the Jar 5 Dominator’s price tag, I didn’t know if it would be wise to save up for it when I could unlock multiple weapons. But in true Helldivers 2 fashion, I decided to go for the flashier Jar 5 Dominator, and the results were average at best.

Is the Jar 5 Dominator worth the medals in Helldivers 2?

It looks better on paper, that’s for sure. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

No, the Jar 5 Dominator isn’t worth it in Helldivers 2. The weapon has several significant drawbacks, including low magazine capacity, high recoil, and a long reload time. The slow bullet velocity and underwhelming damage further contribute to its underperformance.

However, this doesn’t mean the Jar 5 Dominator is entirely useless. Even though the weapon doesn’t rank highly in my personal tier list, I still found myself using it while challenging elites from a range. Landing headshots with this weapon is rewarding, but it doesn’t change the fact that it needs significant buffs before it can become more versatile.

Whether you invested in the Jar 5 Dominator or not, you’ll eventually unlock all the Helldivers 2 weapons as you grind toward max level. Unlocking the best ones first is a big priority, of course, since you won’t want to be stuck with a subpar gun while finishing all the missions in Helldivers 2 since some are quite challenging.