Helldivers 2: Is the Jar 5 Dominator worth it?

Only the best for your medals.
Gökhan Çakır
Published: Feb 12, 2024 11:03 pm
Thumbs up from Helldiver while two Helldivers attack a alien corpse in Helldivers 2 opening
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are plenty of weapons in Helldivers 2 which means it can be tricky to settle on just one. Most premium weapons cost medals to unlock, and Jar 5 Dominator has a steep price tag, making fans wonder if it’s worth it.

Getting Medals in Helldivers 2 may look quite simple, but this reality will quickly change if you start wasting them. Considering the Jar 5 Dominator’s price tag, I didn’t know if it would be wise to save up for it when I could unlock multiple weapons. But in true Helldivers 2 fashion, I decided to go for the flashier Jar 5 Dominator, and the results were average at best.

Is the Jar 5 Dominator worth the medals in Helldivers 2?

The Jar-5 Dominator in Helldivers 2.
It looks better on paper, that’s for sure. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

No, the Jar 5 Dominator isn’t worth it in Helldivers 2. The weapon has several significant drawbacks, including low magazine capacity, high recoil, and a long reload time. The slow bullet velocity and underwhelming damage further contribute to its underperformance.

However, this doesn’t mean the Jar 5 Dominator is entirely useless. Even though the weapon doesn’t rank highly in my personal tier list, I still found myself using it while challenging elites from a range. Landing headshots with this weapon is rewarding, but it doesn’t change the fact that it needs significant buffs before it can become more versatile.

Whether you invested in the Jar 5 Dominator or not, you’ll eventually unlock all the Helldivers 2 weapons as you grind toward max level. Unlocking the best ones first is a big priority, of course, since you won’t want to be stuck with a subpar gun while finishing all the missions in Helldivers 2 since some are quite challenging.

Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.