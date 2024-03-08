Helldivers 2 Warbond Battle Pass: All Cutting Edge rewards

The Wardbond Cutting Edge premium pass in Helldivers 2 introduces new weapons, armor, capes, and emotes.

Nerfs to the two most popular weapons in Helldivers 2, the Railgun and Breaker, has opened the door for new competitors to stake their claim. Coincidentally, the Wardbond Cutting Edge premium pass introduces several unique weapons that are bound to make their mark immediately.

The Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge Premium Warbond launches on March 14. Players can still purchase the Steeled Veterans Premium Warbond after the new one goes live.

Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge Premium Warbond price

The Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge Premium Warbond costs 1,000 Super Credits or $9.99. Super Credits can be purchased in the Acquisition Center, which is located in a player’s Destroyer ship.

All Cutting Edge Premium Warbond rewards

The LAS-7 Dagger adds a new compelling option to the secondary rotation. Image via Arrowhead

New armor and weapons are just what Helldivers need to deal with the endless hordes of Terminids and Automatons. Here’s everything included in the upcoming battle pass.

Cutting Edge Warbond New armor sets

EX-03 Prototype 3

EX-16 Prototype 16

EX-00 Prototype X

Cutting Edge Warbond new weapons

LAS-16 Sickle

SG-8P Punisher Plasma

ARC-12 Blitzer

LAS-7 Dagger pistol

It’s way too early to tell if any of these weapons have what it takes to compete with top-tier weapons such as the Railgun or Breaker, but based on the snippets of gameplay footage shown in the announcement trailer, players are in for a treat. The ARC-12 Blitzer is far from a typical shotgun, as it fires lightning bolts capable of taking out multiple enemies at once. Next up, the SG-8P Punisher Plasma also breaks conventional rules for a shotgun and rains down plasma projectiles on groups of enemies. If those weapons weren’t crazy enough, the LAS-7 Dagger pistol lasers enemies in half.

Unfortunately, the first look didn’t reveal much about the new armor sets, but if they’re anything like the new weapons, they will surely shake up the battlefield in a major way. And it wouldn’t be Helldivers 2 without liberating planets while doing so in style with new capes.