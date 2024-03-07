Helldivers 2 details its first post-launch content drop with Cutting Edge battle pass

As the Galactic War rages on, the Helldivers 2 developers haven’t slacked in their continuous work to expand the game and have recently announced a whole new Warbond and content in the sci-fi phenomenon’s first major content update.

On March 7, Arrowhead Game Studios community manager Katherine Baskin wrote for the PlayStation blog, announcing the “Cutting Edge Warbond,” which aims to introduce numerous new weapons, armor, and emotes to Helldivers 2 when it drops on Mar. 14. These include the EX Series Prototype armor pieces, three new laser and electricity-based guns, and three new capes to add that final finesse to your customized armor set. The guns are particularly interesting additions, seeing as the game is currently facing the wrath of the community due to recent weapon nerfs.

The new Cutting Edge Warbond weapons are:

LAS-16 Sickle – a burst-fire laser rifle similar to the currently available LAS-5 Scythe.

SG-8P Punisher Plasma – a modified version of the Punisher shotgun primed with explosive Plasma ammunition.

ARC-12 Blitzer – a lightning-blot spewing weapon with close and long-range capabilities, similar to the ARC Thrower Strategem already available in the game.

The weapons are all, in essence, upgraded or modified versions of what is already in Helldivers 2, and seem to be substantially better than their original versions. However, the verification of their efficacy will have to wait for the full release of the Cutting Edge Warbond next week.

Other than these primary weapons, the Cutting Edge Warbond will also introduce us to another laser-based weapon, the LAS-7 Dagger pistol and the G-23 Stun Grenade. The Helldivers 2 arsenal is in dire need of additional weaponry, and it appears that the developers are well aware of the situation. Let’s just hope they don’t turn out to be too good and get nerfed into oblivion, such as the Railgun, which has caused some drama in the Helldivers 2 community.