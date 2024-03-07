Helldivers 2 March 14 update: All new weapons, armor, and cosmetics

The fight for Super Earth in Helldivers 2 enters a new phase on March 14, with the release of new weapons and armor in the Cutting Edge Premium Warbond battle pass.

It is a Premium Warbond, which means you need to spend Super Credits to gain access to it, but once you do, you’ll be able to unlock new pieces of content to use as you defend democracy against the invading Terminid and Automaton factions. Following the new trailer from Arrowhead Game Studios, let’s run down everything included in the Cutting Edge Warbond.

Helldivers 2: everything included in Cutting Edge Warbond

Armor sets

Is one of these your new favorite? Screenshot by Dot Esports via PlayStation YouTube

First things first, there are three new armor types in the Cutting Edge Warbond; all of which are classified as EX Series Prototypes. In-universe, these are new experimental suits in need of field testing, making you and your fellow soldiers the perfect test subjects. They are:

EX-03 Prototype 3

EX-16 Prototype 16

EX-00 Prototype X

Their stats, such as armor rating and passives, aren’t known at the time of writing, but we’ll be sure to update this article with that info ASAP. Each armor set also has a matching cape, though they’re not locked to those specific sets; you can wear any cape with any armor.

Weapons

This one should help with enemy swarms. Screenshot by Dot Esports via PlayStation YouTube

The Cutting Edge Warbond adds three new primary weapons to Helldivers 2, two of which fans will already recognize thanks to leaks:

LAS-16 Sickle —A laser rifle that fires in short bursts and doesn’t need reloading, but it can overheat

—A laser rifle that fires in short bursts and doesn’t need reloading, but it can overheat SG-8P Punisher Plasma —A modified version of the Punisher Shotgun that uses explosive plasma rounds

—A modified version of the Punisher Shotgun that uses explosive plasma rounds ARC-12 Blitzer—Another type of shotgun that fires an arc of close-range lightning that can hit multiple targets. Can also be charged up to fire more powerful bolts

In addition, you can also unlock a new LAS-7 Dagger pistol that fires one long stream of energy and a G-23 Stun grenade.

Everything else

There is a small handful of other minor cosmetic items included in the Cutting Edge Warbond as well. They consist of three new player cards (each one designed to match one of the new capes) and three new emotes. No balance adjustments or other changes to existing content is featured in this update.