All leaked weapons potentially coming to Helldivers 2

While Strategem and armor loadouts are crucial parts of Helldivers 2 missions, the guns you take with you are the foundation of your success.

The developers of Helldivers 2 have made it clear they want the game to continue growing over time, meaning there should eventually be new weapons for you to use—and some of those new weapons have seemingly been leaked early. Looking at what’s leaked so far, it looks like players will have some exciting new additions to their arsenals that should invoke fear in the hearts (or processors) of any Terminid bug or Automaton bot.

All new weapons possibly coming to Helldivers 2

The CB-9 Exploding Crossbow

Explosive. Screenshot via @madasbannanas on TikTok

The CB-9 Exploding Crossbow fires explosive bolts, but players must account for gravity while aiming, meaning they’ll likely have to aim above targets at a further distance. It doesn’t appear to have much armor penetration, so it’ll most likely be suited for the tough but unarmored Terminid bugs like Hunters or Stalkers.

The Arc-12 Blitzer shotgun

It’s electric. Screenshot via @madasbannanas on TikTok

The Arc-12 will fire “a wide burst of high-voltage electricity that arcs between all units,” which unfortunately means both friends and foes. While this does sound like a great option for clearing out swarms of weaker bots and bugs, it definitely sounds like it will be a favorite with troublesome Helldivers who want to damage the team. Be warned if you see a player equipped with this one.

The SG-8P Punisher Plasma shotgun

Punish the invaders. Screenshot via @madasbannanas on TikTok

The SG-8P Punisher Plasma is another shotgun that has explosive power with a high risk of team damage, though this one fires exploding plasma rounds instead. It could be a good option for solo players, but watch out for teammates.

The R-36 Eruptor explosive rifle

Stand back. Screenshot via @madasbannanas on TikTok

The R-36 Eruptor explosive rifle is a bolt-action rifle that fires “jet-assisted shells” that explode on impact, sending shrapnel in all directions. It’s best suited for targets at long range and armored targets, and shouldn’t be fired at enemies directly next to teammates.

Aside from these weapons, new backpacks have been leaked too, including the Displacer Pack that teleports a Helldiver right before taking a final blow, and a Supply Pack that supplies large quantities of ammo. And of course, the big change that appeared early is the addition of mech suits.

It’s unclear when these new additions will be added to the game.