How to unlock Premium Warbond guns in Helldivers 2

In Helldivers 2, Warbonds serve as the game’s seasonal passes, and players can pick up crucial weapon upgrades by spending Requisition medals there. But there’s also a Premium Warbond with special weapons of its own.

The Premium Warbond isn’t instantly available to everyone, but there’s one weapon near the end that’s worth the price.

How to access Premium Warbond weapons in Helldivers 2

To acquire the Premium Warbond weapons in Helldivers 2, you need to purchase the Premium Warbond with 1,000 Super Credits, or purchase the game’s Super Citizen Edition bundle. Though new players may want to wait just a little bit before buying the game.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Super Credits can be acquired in-game via two methods. First, you can unlock them in the standard free Warbond with Requisition medals earned from completing missions and objectives. Each page on the main Warbond has the option to buy 100 Super Credits, but you need to spend more medals to unlock each page. For those willing to put in the time, you can get 1,000 Super Credits just through the basic Warbond for roughly 1,300 Requisition medals.

Super Credits can also be found at bunkers and points of interests during missions. On missions where you’re given plenty of time, make sure to check your map and visit as many points of interest as you can. The bunkers with two buttons on the side of a door will need two players to unlock.

For the more impatient players, you can also purchase 1,000 Super Credits in-game for $10.

All Premium Warbond weapons in Helldivers 2

There are currently four weapons that can be bought with Requisition medals in the Premium Warbond.