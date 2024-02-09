Is Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition worth it?

Like many games, Helldivers 2 has different editions with different bonuses. But is the Super Citizen Edition worth it? We’ve given our verdict.

Recommended Videos

Helldivers 2 offers a wealth of customizable options for your Helldiver, including Armor, Cape, and Helmets, featuring a range of different styles and colors—some of which are provided in the Super Citizen Edition.

If you’re on the fence about whether to splash for the Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition, you can check out our verdict here.

What does the Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition include?

Suited and booted. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The bonuses for purchasing the Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition are largely cosmetic, though you will receive access to the “Steeled Veterans” Premium Warbond. The full bonuses for the Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition are:

DP-53 Savior of the Free Armor Set

Will of the People Cape

MP-98 Knight Weapon

Super Citizen Status

Stratagem Hero Ship Game

Steeled Veterans Premium Warbond access

Is the Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition worth it?

Bang bang. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Of the bonuses, only the MP-98 Knight Weapon makes a difference overall, as you’ll have a different weapon from the start you can choose to take into battle, while the Armor Set, Title, and Cape are merely cosmetic. Access to the Steeled Veterans Premium Warbond opens up a wealth of more cosmetic options for you to earn, but in truth, the standard Warbonds at launch provide enough to focus on and I haven’t seen anything that has particularly caught my eye in the Premium Warbonds section.

Similarly, the cosmetic items haven’t gripped me. I much prefer to try and make my Helldiver look like a Stormtrooper, and the Stratagem Hero Ship Game is fun for a couple of tries, but much like a real-world arcade machine, is now just collecting dust.

If there’s anything you particularly like from the preorder bonuses, or if you’ve got your eyes set on something in the Premium Warbonds, purchasing the Super Citizen Edition may be tempting. However, if that’s not the case, you should probably save your money.