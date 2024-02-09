Category:
Helldivers 2

Is Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition worth it?

More bang for your buck?
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Feb 9, 2024 11:59 am
A player playing Stratagem Hero in Helldivers 2.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like many games, Helldivers 2 has different editions with different bonuses. But is the Super Citizen Edition worth it? We’ve given our verdict.

Helldivers 2 offers a wealth of customizable options for your Helldiver, including Armor, Cape, and Helmets, featuring a range of different styles and colors—some of which are provided in the Super Citizen Edition.

If you’re on the fence about whether to splash for the Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition, you can check out our verdict here.

What does the Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition include?

A screenshot of the Savior of the Free Armor in Helldivers 2.
Suited and booted. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The bonuses for purchasing the Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition are largely cosmetic, though you will receive access to the “Steeled Veterans” Premium Warbond. The full bonuses for the Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition are:

  • DP-53 Savior of the Free Armor Set
  • Will of the People Cape
  • MP-98 Knight Weapon
  • Super Citizen Status
  • Stratagem Hero Ship Game
  • Steeled Veterans Premium Warbond access

Is the Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition worth it?

The MP-98 weapon in Helldivers 2.
Bang bang. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Of the bonuses, only the MP-98 Knight Weapon makes a difference overall, as you’ll have a different weapon from the start you can choose to take into battle, while the Armor Set, Title, and Cape are merely cosmetic. Access to the Steeled Veterans Premium Warbond opens up a wealth of more cosmetic options for you to earn, but in truth, the standard Warbonds at launch provide enough to focus on and I haven’t seen anything that has particularly caught my eye in the Premium Warbonds section.

Similarly, the cosmetic items haven’t gripped me. I much prefer to try and make my Helldiver look like a Stormtrooper, and the Stratagem Hero Ship Game is fun for a couple of tries, but much like a real-world arcade machine, is now just collecting dust.

If there’s anything you particularly like from the preorder bonuses, or if you’ve got your eyes set on something in the Premium Warbonds, purchasing the Super Citizen Edition may be tempting. However, if that’s not the case, you should probably save your money.

Is Helldivers 2 on PS4?
Two helldivers high-fiving in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Is Helldivers 2 on PS4?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 9, 2024
Is Helldivers 2 a looter shooter?
General Helldiver in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Is Helldivers 2 a looter shooter?
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 9, 2024
Best Stratagems in Helldivers 2, ranked
Giant alien bug in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Best Stratagems in Helldivers 2, ranked
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 9, 2024
How to fix SOS Beacon not working in Helldivers 2
How to fix SOS Beacon in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to fix SOS Beacon not working in Helldivers 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 9, 2024
Does Helldivers 2 support mods?
General Helldiver in Helldivers 2 opening
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Does Helldivers 2 support mods?
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 9, 2024
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.