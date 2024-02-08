Category:
What is Super Citizen status in Helldivers 2?

What's so super about it?
If you’re wondering whether heading into battle as a Cadet or a Super Citizen affects your operation outcome, here’s everything you need to know about Super Citizen status in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2: Super Citizen status meaning

Title selection menu in Armory on Helldivers 2
Go to Character in the Armory to change your title. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Super Citizen Status is a title in Helldivers 2. Titles act similarly to clan tags in Call of Duty. Although you aren’t able to manually type in your own unique title, there’s a list you can choose from in the Destroyer’s Armory. You can change your title on the Title tab under the Armory’s character customization menu. Super Citizen status is only available to those who purchased Super Citizen Edition.

Your title has no effect on your playthrough. You don’t get any combat buffs, extra resources, or weapons for being a Super Citizen. Instead, the title is only viewable to other players on board your Destroyer ship or if you join theirs. No other titles have been discovered at the time of writing. Titles are likely linked to successfully liberating planets and progressing through operations, but for now, Super Citizen status simply shows others the edition you own.

Super Citizen status isn’t available if you haven’t purchased Super Citizen Edition. Players with standard edition will have the Cadet title and won’t be able to change it for a while. The same is true for those with Super Citizen Edition, as only the Cadet and Super Citizen titles are available at the beginning of your Helldivers career.

