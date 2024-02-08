Helldivers 2 character customization, explained

Head into the battlefield and kill some alien butt with your own unique and fully customizable Helldiver in Helldivers 2. Here’s everything you need to know about character customization in Helldivers 2.

Is there character customization in Helldivers 2?

Visit the Armory to customize your character. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can customize your character in Helldivers 2 after completing the tutorial. The Armory is inside the Destroyer (your ship), between the War Room and Ship Management. You’ll see a Helldiver armor suit with weapons on the wall rack, showcasing what is available in the game that you can later unlock. Head to the Character tab to change your Helldiver’s body type and voice pack. The options are limited, with two physiques available and four voice packs (two male and female).

There are also emotes, victory poses, and player card customization, but you’ll need to unlock more by playing the game. Finally, your title can be changed. This is viewable alongside your username and level in Helldivers 2. Complete the first mission before you try customizing your character at the Armory to avoid crashing the game.

Helldivers 2 focuses on armor and weapons rather than the overall look of your character. But more content is available in Acquisitions. This works similarly to battle passes, giving you the option to use real currency or Medals you obtain through Helldivers 2 missions.

How to customize armor and weapons in Helldivers 2

Get buffs to help you in missions when selecting your armor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To fully utilize your Helldiver, head to the Armoury tab to change your armor. You’ll find Armor, Helmet, and Cape here. Mix and match armor to your linking and refer to any buffs that complement your weapons, playstyle, and Stratagems. Helmet and cape appear purely as cosmetic items, while armor can include combat buffs like extra health, resistance, defense, and physical damage.

Armor, Helmets, and Capes can be purchased at the Acquisition on the Destroyer. The Warbonds act as a battle pass while the Superstore has limited-time offers, purchasable through Super Credits (in-game currency). Super Credits can purchase exclusive content where the Medals cannot. Completing Personal and Major Orders (missions) rewards you with currency for your ship and Medals for cosmetic items.

Weapons found in the Destroyer’s Armory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also choose your loadout before your mission. This can be done at the War Room (after mission select) or the Armory. You’ll find Primary and Secondary weapons and Grenades to pick from. You can keep track of what you have unlocked by referring to the counter underneath each category.