Helldivers 2: All titles and how to get them

If you’re looking to prove your worth as a Helldiver and reach ranks far higher than Cadet, then here is everything you need to know about all titles in Helldivers 2.

How to get titles in Helldivers 2

What type of Helldiver are you? Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 12 titles in Helldivers 2. You and everyone else playing Helldivers 2 for the first time will start with their Helldiver career as a Cadet. Your title coexists with your current level, where a new title is given to you by Command as a result of your bravery and commitment to the cause. As you level up, titles will be rewarded after passing every five levels. Whether you live or die, you will always level up in Helldivers 2 so long as the mission objective is fulfilled.

Here are alltitles and how to unlock them in Helldivers 2:

Super Citizen : Exclusive to Helldiver 2 Super Citizen Edition

: Exclusive to Helldiver 2 Super Citizen Edition Cadet : Default title when you start Helldivers 2

: Default title when you start Helldivers 2 Space Cadet : Unlocks at level five

: Unlocks at level five Sergeant : Unlocks at level 10

: Unlocks at level 10 Master Sergeant : Unlocks at level 15

: Unlocks at level 15 Chief : Unlocks at level 20

: Unlocks at level 20 Space Chief Prime : Unlocks at level 25

: Unlocks at level 25 Death Captain : Unlocks at level 30

: Unlocks at level 30 Marshall : Unlocks at level 35

: Unlocks at level 35 Star Marshall : Unlocks at level 40

: Unlocks at level 40 Admiral : Unlocks at level 45

: Unlocks at level 45 Skull Admiral: Unlocks at level 50

Regardless of your leveling-up method, you will naturally surpass your old rank by frequently completing missions. With the max level sitting at a comfortable 50, those who want to unlock every Stratagem and title should complete as many missions as they can on the hardest difficulty they can manage.

Titles are similar to ranks in Lethal Company. They specifically show other players what level you are. As you level up and unlock each title, you can easily switch between your new titles whenever you fancy a change. More titles may be added in Helldivers 2 as additional content in DLCs similar to the Deluxe Edition’s Super Citizen Status.

How to change titles in Helldivers 2

Go to Character in the Armory to update your title. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For those who fancy a change or want to show off their newly received rank, simply head over to the Armory inside your Super Destroyer. Go to the Character tab, scroll, and click on Title. All of your accumulated titles by flying through the Helldivers 2 levels will show here. Click equip on your new title.

Your new title won’t immediately show unless you manually change it in the Armory. When you achieve Skull Admiral, there is nothing stopping you from switching to another title if you prefer one over the other. Remember that titles are simply used for cosmetic purposes and do absolutely nothing for you (aside from showing off your dedication to the Super Earth).