All ranks in Lethal Company listed

Ranks in Lethal Company are displayed as a patch on your chest. From Intern to Boss, it’s all tied directly to how well you do on your scrap runs.

Recommended Videos

Curious about how to rank up? We’ve compiled a list of all ranks in Lethal Company and how to work your way up the Lovecraftian, corporate ladder.

All ranks in Lethal Company, explained

You did it! Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are five different ranks in Lethal Company. You can earn each rank by crossing the required experience threshold, and the badge of your suit will reflect each tier. The ranks are as follows:

Intern – XP Zero to 50

– XP Zero to 50 Part-Time – XP 50 to 100

– XP 50 to 100 Employee – XP 100 to 200

– XP 100 to 200 Leader – XP 200 to 500

– XP 200 to 500 Boss – XP 500

The best way to get experience in Lethal Company is by collecting as much scrap metal as possible and getting an ‘S’ grade at the end of the round. Grades go from ‘F’ all the way up to ‘S’. An ‘F’ is given if your squad is completely wiped out.

Tip: Want to keep your scrap? Don’t die! If all members of your crew perish, then you’ll lose all of the scrap that you’ve obtained. It doesn’t matter how many in-game days have passed, all scrap that you’ve gathered onto your ship will be forfeit. As long as just a single member of the crew flies the ship away at the end of the day, your scrap will be safe.

Can you lose ranks in Lethal Company?

Yes, you can lose ranks in Lethal Company. Performing poorly, including dying alone or your team getting wiped out, will make you lose XP. If your XP drops below a certain threshold, your rank will decrease. But, thankfully, it’s not too big a deal!

Ranks do not have any beneficial properties other than showcasing how well you’ve done. They don’t offer any rewards or take anything away from you if they go down. Ensure you do your best each run, and don’t worry too much about the ranks. Unless, of course, you want to rub it in your friends’ faces that you’re an Employee while they’re all stuck as Part-Timers.

How to increase rank in Lethal Company

If you collect about three-fourths of the scrap on any particular map and all of your teammates survive, you’ll earn the ‘S’ grade. This awards a ton of XP, and you’ll level up nice and quickly toward that coveted Boss rank.

Tip: Wanna rank up? Get to work! Collecting highly valuable scrap like the Apparatus will provide a substantial boost to your rank at the end of your mission. If you think you can make it, risking your life for scrap is always worth it!

You won’t be able to farm the three beginner moons all day, every day, and expect to get to Boss. I like to focus on going to Dine or Rend, which can award thousands of dollars in scrap value and net you a ton of rank XP.