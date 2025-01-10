Indie games excelled in 2024, but that doesn’t mean we can’t continue the trend in 2025. Here’s a sneak peek into some of the most anticipated indie games hitting virtual shelves in 2025. From cozy farming adventures to intricate life simulations, there’s something for everyone this year.

Top indie games for 2025

Aloft

A beautiful escape. Screenshot via Astrolabe Interactive

Soar through the skies in Aloft, a cozy survival game set in a floating archipelago. Transform islands into skyships and navigate the open skies solo or with up to seven friends. Alongside farming and crafting, you’ll tackle the threat of a mysterious fungal corruption spreading across the islands. By restoring ecosystems, building wind-powered machines, and caring for adorable animals, Aloft promises a feel-good experience that rewards creativity and teamwork.

Release Date: January 15, 2025

Platform: PC (Steam)

CraftCraft: Fantasy Merchant Simulator

Make trash into treasure! Image via Placeholder Gameworks

Unleash your creativity in CraftCraft, a whimsical RPG merchant sim where you’ll create intricate jewelry and weapons for quirky locals in the enchanting town of Windspell. Play as a moth, elf, or cat character, craft shiny or ominous treasures, and even romance other townsfolk. Enjoy your cute owlcat companion, hands-on crafting mechanics, and a branching story with multiple endings.

Release Date: Feb. 11

Platform: PC (Steam)

Cinnabunny

Hop to it! Image via Reky Studios

Step into the charming world of Cinnabunny, a delightful couch co-op game where you’ll run a bakery, decorate your home, and bond with quirky bunny neighbors in the peaceful village of Sugar Creek Burrows. With activities like foraging for ingredients, perfecting your baking skills, capturing mischievous recyclobots, and even birdwatching with your trusty birdoculars, there’s always something to do.

Release date: Feb. 19

Platform: PC (Steam)

Grimoire Groves

A violet dream. Image via Stardust

Enter the magical forest of Grimoire Groves, where you’ll harness witchcraft to restore a once-thriving haven. Cast spells, forage, and grow mystical plants while befriending mythical creatures. As you rebuild the groves, you’ll uncover its secrets and master elemental magic. Expect enchanting visuals and an emphasis on creativity in this delightful witchy escape.

Release Date: March 6

Platform: PC (Steam)

Wanderstop

My grand adventure involves sleeping, but go off. Image via Ivy Road

In Wanderstop, a former fighter unwillingly becomes the keeper of a magical tea shop. The game invites you into a reflective, story-rich world where you need to be patient and calm. Grow ingredients, mix custom teas for travelers, and learn the personal stories of everyone who passes through your doors. While decorating your shop or simply sipping tea on a quiet bench, you’ll experience a world that thrives on slowness—much to Alta’s chagrin. Can the warrior-turned-shopkeeper reconcile her past with the peaceful life the shop demands?

Release date: March 11

Platforms: PC (Steam), PS5

Tales of the Shire

Every cozy gamer I know is excited for this one! Image via Wētā Workshop

Step into the idyllic life of a Hobbit in Tales of the Shire, brought to you by Wētā Workshop. This serene game allows you to customize your own hobbit, build and decorate your hobbit hole, and explore the enchanting landscapes of Middle-earth. Tend to your garden, forage for wild herbs, and share homemade meals with Bywater’s locals as you help the town grow. Its charming nods to Tolkien’s universe make this a must-play for fans of cozy games and fantasy alike.

Release Date: March 25

Platforms: PC (Steam), PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch,

Sugardew Island

Remember to water yourself daily, too! Image via rokaplay

A love letter to classic farming sims, Sugardew Island invites you to run a pressure-free farm shop on a charming, deserted island. Care for animals, grow crops, and sell your goods to adorable Forest Folk. Fulfill quests for the Harmony Tree to restore life to the island while upgrading your farm and home. This indie game is perfect for fans of Harvest Moon and Stardew Valley.

Release Date: March 2025

Platforms: PC (Steam), PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

FREERIDE

I, too, wish to float upsidedown. Screenshot via Flightyfelon Games

Embark on a surreal journey aboard the Fate Train in FREERIDE, where every decision shapes your adventure. With physics-based telekinetic abilities, you can toss objects, solve puzzles, or even engage in battles with spirits. Forge connections with a lively cast of characters and help them resolve their unfinished business. The game’s branching storylines are as much a personality test as a narrative, promising plenty of surprises and replayability.

Release date: Q1 2025

Platforms: PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch

Out and About

Foraging and walking through forest? What’s not to like? Screenshot via Yaldi Games

Rediscover your connection to nature in Out and About, a foraging adventure that combines relaxation with learning. Explore open-world landscapes, gather real-life herbs and fungi, and learn factual recipes and remedies to help a storm-stricken community. With over 90 plants and 150 recipes to identify and master, the game blends real-world knowledge with heartfelt storytelling, all while encouraging sustainability and community building. The devs confirmed in the Out and About Discord that they’re aiming for an early 2025 release.

Release date: Early 2025

Platforms: PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch

Koira

Little shadow doggo! Screenshot via DON’T NOD

Join a puppy on an unforgettable journey through a musical, hand-drawn forest in Koira. Solve puzzles, bond with your adorable companion, and evade the dangers of lurking hunters. This heartwarming tale of friendship will take you across picturesque landscapes, from snowy hills to dark caves, as you and your new friend restore an ancient forest and uncover its magical secrets.

Release date: April 17

Platform: PC (Steam)

Magic Inn

Bubble, bubble… Image via Purpledoor Studios

Transform an abandoned tavern into a bustling, magical hub in Magic Inn. Play as an exiled wizard managing everything from menus and guest rooms to spellbinding card battles. Befriend guests, unearth secrets, and even interact with whimsical ghosts as you build a five-star inn worthy of the king.

Release date: April 2025

Platforms: PC (Steam), PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Loftia

Float away with this cozy game! Screenshot via Qloud Games

Build a sustainable future in Loftia, a cozy multiplayer game set in a world of floating islands. Collaborate with others to farm, craft, and tackle community projects that unlock new resources and stories. Customize your floating island, take on group quests, and even adopt adorable animal companions. Loftia focuses on eco-friendly practices, featuring hydroponic farming and upcycling systems.

Release Date: December 2025

Platforms: PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch

Cairn

Don’t look down… Screenshot via The Game Bakers

Test your climbing prowess in Cairn, a survival-climbing game where every rock face is a puzzle. Play as pro climber Aava, tackling the dangerous ascent of Mount Kami in a realistic and open-ended climbing simulation. Plan your route carefully, manage resources like chalk and pitons, and navigate harrowing challenges in a game where each climb feels like a boss fight.

Release date: TBC 2025

Platform: PC (Steam)

Coffee Talk Tokyo

Time to chat with some new people! Screenshot via Chorus Worldwide Games

The beloved Coffee Talk series continues in Coffee Talk Tokyo. Set in a bustling Tokyo café, this game brings you heartfelt conversations with humans and fantasy characters alike. Create intricate latte art with stencils and keep up with your customers’ lives through the social app Tomodachill. Meet new characters and relax to a lo-fi soundtrack by Andrew “AJ” Jeremy.

Release Date: TBC 2025

Platforms: PC (Steam), PS5, Xbox One (X|S Compatible), Nintendo Switch

Hotel Galactic

Ghibli meets hotel management. Image via Ancient Forge

Bring your creative vision to life in Hotel Galactic, a management sim set in a whimsical intergalactic hotel. Customize every detail of your floating space retreat, from room layouts to quirky decorations. Meet alien guests, explore the magical island, and use innovative crafting systems to create unique dishes and furniture. Inspired by Studio Ghibli, this enchanting game is full of nostalgia made modern using various simulation mechanics.

Release Date: TBC 2025

Platform: PC (Steam)

Paralives

Make a parallel you! Image via Paralives Studio

Live out your dreams of crafting and managing parallel lives in Paralives, a life simulation game that gives players total freedom. Create your perfect home with flexible, grid-free building tools complete with curved walls and customizable furniture. Take your Parafolks beyond their homes and into a vibrant open-world town filled with events, shops, and parks. Looking for a Sims alternative? You’ve found it.

Release Date: TBC 2025

Platform: PC (Steam)

Tiny Bookshop

I’ve always wanted to own a bookshop… Screenshot via Neoludic Games

Ever dreamed of running your own quaint bookshop by the sea? Tiny Bookshop offers a cozy management experience where you stock books, decorate your shop, and recommend the perfect read to Bookstonbury’s locals. Every item you collect brings a new charm to your store, affecting customers and gameplay mechanics. As you explore this scenic seaside town, uncover its secrets and build friendships with the game’s quirky characters.

Release Date: TBC 2025

Platform: PC (Steam)

We Harvest Shadows

The dark farming sim you never knew you wanted. Screenshot via David Wehle

We Harvest Shadows is a farming sim that adds psychological horror and turns it into an emotional first-person experience. As Garrett, a city-dweller turned recluse, you’ll restore a neglected Appalachian farm during the day while confronting eerie, haunting mysteries at night. With stunning visuals, a mournful soundtrack, and a slow-burn narrative, this “survival-lite” game emphasizes atmosphere and storytelling over jump scares. The dev confirmed in a Reddit thread that he’s hoping to have the game out this year.

Release date: TBC 2025

Platform: PC (Steam)

Here’s an upcoming release schedule of more 2025 games for your convenience!

