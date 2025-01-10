How to take off your helmet in My Summer Car

The helmet in My Summer Car is a great item available on the desk in the bedroom at home upon starting a new game. That reduces the chance of death from a vehicle during a crash, but for some players, the danger is more exciting than the safety it provides.

While you are required to wear the helmet during certain parts of the game, such as police checkpoints and the Rally Spring Race, players have a hard time removing it after putting it on, no matter how many times they smash the F key.

So, how do you get the thing off your head?

How to remove your helmet in My Summer Car

That pesky white helmet. Image via Amistech Games



The helmet in My Summer Car is a great way to protect yourself, but it also prevents you from performing basic tasks like eating and answering the phone. It also reduces visibility, making it hard to see everything in sight.

If you try to press the F key on the keyboard, it won’t come off as hard as you try despite it being the key to equip it in the first place. Instead, to remove the helmet, you need to look downwards at the ground and press the F key. Doing so removes the helmet, and it’ll fall to the ground where you stand.

You can also remove the helmet by dying, as the helmet, when worn upon death, will respawn at the landfill site for you to pick up.

With the helmet off, you can now use the opportunity to either leave it behind or customize its colors by using various Spray paints you can buy from places like Teimo’s Shop for 29 mk to give it a bit of a distinct flair outside of the basic white look.

