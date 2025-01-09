Does Desktop Mate have mods?

Desktop Mate is a cute little indie game taking Steam by storm right now, giving players a chance to spawn an anime character pet on their screen to interact with while they play games and perform other tasks.

Recommended Videos

It’s free-to-play, but for an additional fee, Hatsune Miku fans can get the popular Vocaloid to appear over the generic anime character on offer, which has caused Miku fans to come to the game in droves. Of course, this has also led fans to ask if the game has any mods of other popular characters that can also be imported into the game.

Does Desktop Mate have mod support?

“Desktop Mate” debuted on Steam yesterday. It lets you place characters on your desktop where they can sit on windows, jump between them, and roam freely. You can also click to interact, and there’s an alarm function included.

pic.twitter.com/RIFGQ9i9tu — おはよ!まいぶらざー (@OhayoMybrother) January 9, 2025

Desktop Mate does not officially support mods on Steam, and none of the usual mod programs, like Thunderstore, support the game.

Fans have been begging the Steam forums for the game to get Steam Workshop support to make mods easier, but the developers seem to have no plans to officially support the game. Instead, they are relying on officially licensed DLC like Hatsune Miku to add new models.

That’s not to say that some kind of mods from the community won’t become available in the future. The game is still new, having only been released on Jan. 8, so there’s still a chance that, over time, unofficial mods of characters and other forms of media might get made for the game in some capacity. We have yet to find anywhere offering mods for the game currently, however, after a few hours of searching usual sites and places you could expect to find mods for any type of game.

Desktop Mate mods we want to see in the future

More characters would be ideal mods we want to see in the future, maybe with more Vocaloid characters to join Miku. Granted we can see more Vocaloid characters join the game as DLC in the future if Miku has been a success for SEGA.

Pokémon and other popular anime characters would also be nice touches. We feel that if the game gets any mod support, fans across the world will add most things, from popular game characters to even Vtubers.

There is no limit to what this game could provide regarding characters, but additional options to interact with them would also be nice. Hopefully, mod support will soon be added to the title so everyone’s dreams can become a reality.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy