Helldivers 2 Viper Commandos Warbond: All new content and rewards

After battling through the freezing temperatures of the Polar Patriots, Helldivers 2 moves its soldiers into the marshlands for the new Viper Commandos Warbond. Helldivers can expect the usual premium armor and weapons, but the addition of exclusive vehicle camos may come as a surprise.

While armor customization still isn’t a possibility in Helldivers 2, the new vehicle camos could change customization forever. Here’s everything you need to know about the Viper Commandos Warbond in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2: Viper Commandos premium Warbond price

The Viper Commandos Warbond in Helldivers 2 will likely be available for Polar 1,000 Super Credits ($9.99). Super Credits are purchasable in the Acquisition Center of your Super Destroyer, or you can find Super Credits during missions.

Katherine Baskin, community manager for Arrowhead, outlines all future Warbonds will release at a slower pace, with an emphasis placed on quality. Viper Commandos include fewer weapons and armor than older premium Warbonds. While fewer weapons and armor are up for grabs on June 13, the exclusive vehicle camos could prove to be an exciting addition in Helldivers 2. The possibility of armor customization has likely increased now that re-skinning your vehicles is confirmed.

Helldivers 2: All Viper Commandos Warbond rewards

Will Helldivers 2 always have a shotgun meta? Screenshot via PlayStation YouTube

The Viper Commandos includes two new weapons, one primary and one secondary. Whether these change the current meta is completely down to the playerbase. Let’s dive into everything up for grabs in the upcoming Viper Commandos premium Warbond on June 13.

The article will be updated on June 13 with full pricing of each Warbond reward.

AR-23A Liberator Carbine

The Liberator Carbine has an incredibly fast firing rate. Multiple optics and fire modes are highly likely, with decent bullet penetration to easily clear an incoming horde. The empty shells flinging from the Liberator Carbine while in use feel satisfying and give it a light machine gun feel.

SG-22 Bushwhacker

For the first time in Helldivers 2, the shotgun is a secondary. While you can use two shotguns in your missions, it might be more appropriate to use the new Liberator Carbine and Bushwhacker together.

With a chamber consisting of three shotgun pellets, we can expect the Bushwhacker to pack a serious punch with its slower firing rate and reload speed. Every bullet counts, so you can anticipate a smaller capacity, limited range, but high-impact shots. The official Viper Commandos trailer showcases the Bushwhacker’s force against low-tiered enemies. It easily defeats the Scavengers and Warriors, but how will it fare against armored enemies and the Automaton?

K-2 Throwing Knife

Create your own CoD montages with the Throwing Knife as your last resort as the Hunter or Stalker tries to ambush you. Running out of bullets is inevitable on the battlefield. The Throwing Knife will easily kill any armorless enemies, leaving a trail of Scavengers and Warriors behind.

PH-9 Predator and PH-202 Twigsnapper

The Viper Commandos include two new armor. Both include the Peak Physique passive stat, improving melee damage and weapon handling. With the jungle terrain Helldivers 2 wants you to navigate through, armor is interchangeable with their premium Capes and bulging biceps.

Cosmetic items

Camouflage in the jungle. Screenshot via PlayStation YouTube

Finally, the Viper Commandos offer a Booster, Super Credits, the usual Banners, Capes, and Victory Poses to match the Jungle-inspired armor, and finishes off with new Patterns (vehicle camo). Here are all the cosmetics in store for the Viper Commandos:

Viper Shuttle : Jungle camouflage (Pattern)

: Jungle camouflage (Pattern) Viper Hellpod : Jungle camouflage (Pattern)

: Jungle camouflage (Pattern) Viper Combat Walker : Jungle camouflage (Pattern)

: Jungle camouflage (Pattern) Experimental Infusion : Booster (Boosts movement speed and reduces damage taken for a short duration)

: Booster (Boosts movement speed and reduces damage taken for a short duration) Mark of the Crimson Fang : Player Banner and Cape

: Player Banner and Cape Executioners Canopy : Player Banner and Cape

: Player Banner and Cape Test of Conviction : Victory Pose

: Victory Pose Welcome Adoration : Victory Pose

: Victory Pose Guns of Liberty : Victory Pose

: Victory Pose Viper Commando: Player Title

Will these affect the meta for Helldivers 2? Only time will tell.

