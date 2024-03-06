How to get and use the SG-8 Punisher in Helldivers 2

The SG-8 Punisher was not initially a popular weapon in Helldivers 2, but the war has evolved and changed the battlefield, so you may now have the SG-8 Punisher at the top of your wishlist.

Helldivers 2 provides you with plenty of guns to choose from as you fight to defend liberty and spread democracy, but the recent balance update has changed things significantly, making the SG-8 Punisher one of the most highly-desired weapons.

If you want to add the SG-8 to your arsenal in Helldivers 2 and benefit from the increased ammo capacity, increased damage, and increased stagger force, you can find everything you need to know here.

How to get the SG-8 Punisher in Helldivers 2

Lock and load. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The SG-8 Punisher can be purchased on the first page of the Helldivers Mobilize Warbond and costs four medals. If you’ve just started playing the game, it won’t take you long to get access to this weapon, and experienced players can unlock it immediately, if you have not done so already.

As it costs only four medals to unlock, you won’t need to dedicate your attention to farming medals. Instead, just jump into any mission and, if you successfully extract, you will be able to purchase the SG-8 Punisher and will likely have some Medals to spare.

How to use the SG-8 Punisher in Helldivers 2

Pick me! Screenshot by Dot Esports

While a much-needed boost has made the SG-8 Punisher more viable in Helldivers 2 by increasing the magazine size and damage output, the biggest downfall of this weapon is you need to be up close and personal to achieve the best results.

Attacking from a distance with the SG-8 Punisher is not advised, as you are likely to miss the target. Instead, get right up in the face of the Terminids and Automatons and really take the fight to them—just be wary of allies using Stratagems, as nothing derails your plans quicker than an Eagle Bomb to the head.

The SG-8 Punisher is particularly effective at dealing with Terminids, who will charge towards you and swarm you, and is great for alleviating the pressure in those situations. However, a lower rate of fire may make it harder to deal with large amounts of enemies in one shot.

With the limitations the SG-8 Punisher has, I advise using Stratagems to add another weapon to your arsenal, with my personal favorites being the standard Machine Gun or the Autocannon. The Flamethrower can also work if you want to stick to close-up combat.