How to use the Flamethrower in Helldivers 2

Use the Flamethrower in Helldivers 2 to set the planet alight and take every Terminid down with it. Here is how to use this support weapon without burning yourself in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2: Flamethrower guide

Use its range to avoid burning yourself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Flamethrower is just one of the many support weapons in Helldivers 2. While you can get lucky and pick up the Flamethrower as random ground loot, this support weapon is most effective when used against the Terminid faction. You can unlock the Flamethrower at level 10 using the Ship Management.

This support weapon has great range, allowing you to consistently reposition during a fight while spraying a horde of enemies behind you. The Flamethrower is best used in third-person mode, letting you aim at multiple enemies at once. It has excellent magazine capacity with four massive fuel tanks, lasting long enough to kill many enemies quickly. You can also use Supply Drops to replenish any lost Flamethrower fuel.

First-person mode isn’t necessary with this weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It is best to keep a safe distance when using this weapon. Be mindful of its two-second wind-up time. The Flamethrower can easily appear empty when you only need to hold down the shoot button. Be alert to your surroundings at all times as the Flamethrower burns all organic life, including yourself. Never use the Flamethrower in close quarters, or point it downwards at any nearby enemies if you are fighting around wildlife.

The Flamethrower will create miniature forest fires that quickly spread and burn through armor. If you are within its radius immediately after use, it will also set you alight, making it incredibly hard to duck, roll, and evade the flames. It is best to spray and dodge by holding the prone button while moving to avoid being burnt if you are fighting close-range.

If you see embers, it means the enemy won’t die. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must keep moving backward while spraying the Flamethrower in the face of multiple enemies heading your way. Try to funnel them towards you to burn multiple enemies at once. Enemies like the Hunters will try to angle you out. Use your primary and secondary weapons to clear any enemies that aren’t part of the main group. The Flamethrower’s burn will have less impact on multiple enemies targeted at the same time than targeting one at a time. Because of this, you should prioritize higher-tiered enemies so you don’t waste precious fuel.

The Flamethrower can kill you as quickly as it kills the Terminid. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Flamethrower can quickly and easily tear through armor, making it a viable choice against the Automaton. However, this support weapon truly obliterates organic material like flesh and muscle, making it the perfect weapon to clear Terminid Outposts and Nests. Hold down the Flamethrower’s trigger until you see the enemy you’re targeting go up in flames. Then, let go of the trigger and continue moving. The enemy will continue to burn, dealing ticking damage. This damage lasts for approximately three seconds.

Remember that the Flamethrower can easily consume your armor if you are too close to the source. So always keep back and let the Flamethrower deal damage from afar. Do not let go of the trigger until the Terminid or Automaton are up in flames. Then watch the ticking damage do its work to take out even the biggest of brutes.