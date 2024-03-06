Helldivers 2’s latest patch notes include big balance update

The Helldivers 2 01.000.100 update is a big one and makes some key changes to many of the shooter’s biggest gameplay mechanics, and we’ve got all the latest on the update.

Weapons are at the core of Helldivers 2‘s gameplay—after all, it is a shooter. Like in Call of Duty and various other FPS titles, Helldivers 2‘s armory of handheld alien zappers have been refined and tweaked in the latest update.

Along with weapon balancing, new environmental additions will make visiting planets even more perilous, the visuals have been greatly enhanced for a better gaming experience, and so much more.

Everything included in Helldivers 2‘s 01.000.100 update (March. 6)

We salute these changes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Major planet updates

Arrowhead Game Studios’ first big announcement in this patch concerns “Planetary Hazards,” which will make planets even more active when you arrive. According to the devious dev, you can expect to encounter “fire tornadoes to meteor showers and many more.”

As if Helldivers 2 wasn’t dangerous enough. Eep.

Widespread weapon and Stratagem balancing

Next up is the meat of the matter as it’s a buffet of weapon tweaks, a shuffling of Strategem stats, and also a change to Eradicate Missions.

Firstly, the SG-225 Breaker, SG-8 Punisher, SG-225SP Breaker Spray & Pray, RS-422 Railgun, FLAM-40 Flamethrower, and LAS-98 Laser Cannon have all received balancing adjustments.

The Breaker, Railgun, and also the Energy Shield Backpack are the worst affected with all three popular gadgets and gizmos being nerfed from increased recoil to reduced Magazine Capacity and Damage Per Second. Whereas weapons like the Flamethrower, Laser Cannon, Punisher, and gear including the 380mm and 120mm Orbital Barrages are now greatly improved and more viable thanks to buffs.

Finally on this, “Eradicate Missions now require more kills and enemies spawn more often.” So, expect these activities to take you a teeny bit longer than normal.

Countless key fixes to visuals and gameplay

Now that you’ve had a chance to breathe and take all the balancing information in, you can read about some positive improvements to the look of Helldivers 2 and how it plays.

Graphically, general lighting and visibility have been improved, particularly under certain conditions such as “Sand Rain” weather. Better textures, physical assets behaving themself the way they’re supposed to, and the player camera is “no longer locked on the player’s own corpse and blocking spectator mode.”

Known issues continue to linger

As with every update though, there are negatives. The developer acknowledges that other issues still plague Helldivers 2 like a swarm of infested aliens.

Picking up items can cause weird errors, issues with befriending and unfriending other users keep happening, the mission reward multiplier not being applied is still a thing, and problems linked to logging in are a continuous scourge.

You can check out every key weapon balance change and the accurate number values here via the official announcements page on the Helldivers 2 Discord, on the other hand, for a full outline of every change made in the 01.000.100 update, here’s the full Helldivers 2 March 6 patch notes.